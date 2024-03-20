Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, Receives USA Today's Top Workplaces Award

Recognition is Determined by Employee Survey Responses

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, announced today it has earned USA Today's 2024 Top Workplaces Award. Owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Command Holdings provides professional services to a wide range of customers including the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

The Top Workplaces Award was determined entirely by the responses from an employee engagement survey. Over 65% of the 500+ Command Holdings team members participated in the survey. A selection of the key data points include:

83% of Command Holdings team members feel that their job is meaningful.

82% of Command Holdings team members believe they have work-life flexibility.

79% of Command Holdings team members believe the company operates by strong values.

The Top Workplaces recognition program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the leading organizations. Command Holdings was evaluated within the category of companies with 500-999 employees. The evaluation process involved comparing responses to research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"As an organization focused on community and people, we are honored to be recognized at the national level as a Top Workplace," said Angelina Casanova, Command Holdings Board Chair and member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. "We are pleased our team members feel supported, accepted, and passionate about their work."

"Command Holdings has experienced tremendous expansion during the last few years," said Jon Panamaroff, CEO. "Our exceptional team is the foundation for sustained growth and success."

Established in 2017, Command Holdings is a best-in-class, future ready organization that provides excellent service and value to customers. The revenue generated contributes to transformational development for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and secures opportunities for future generations.

About Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Established in 2017, it has four operating groups and multiple operating firms. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, Command Holdings provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. The company's seven generation strategy is grounded in growing the tribe's economy and providing opportunities for tribal members for generations to come. For more information, visit www.commandholdingspqt.com.

SOURCE Command Holdings, a Pequot Company