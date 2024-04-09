Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, Welcomes Aurene Martin to the Board of Directors

Native American Federal Law and Advocacy Expert will Guide Organizational Advancement

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, announced today Aurene Martin, esteemed Tribal advisor and advocacy expert, will join the Board of Directors. Owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Command Holdings provides professional services to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Martin's remarkable career in Federal Indian law, government, and industry brings strategic leadership, governance, and legal acumen to the team. She joins the other members of the Command Holdings Board of Directors: Angelina Casanova (Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation), Richard Sebastian (Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation), Bryan Hayes (Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation), and Bryan Small (Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas).

"Aurene has dedicated her professional career to advocating for and preserving the rights of Native people," said Angelina Casanova, Board Chair. "I warmly welcome Aurene. I am confident she will help drive our operational excellence, while continuing to uphold our seven-generation legacy."

Martin has served in prominent government roles, including as Acting Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior and Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate, Committee on Indian Affairs. Her extensive Tribal experience includes positions with the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and as a consultant to multiple Native American governments. Currently, Martin is the founder and managing partner of Spirit Rock, LLC.

"Aurene's tremendous expertise brings an unparalleled understanding of government and organizational leadership to Command Holdings," said Jon Panamaroff, CEO. "I look forward to leveraging her insights to support our team."

Established in 2017, Command Holdings is a best-in-class, future ready organization that provides excellent service and value to customers. The revenue generated contributes to transformational development for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and secures opportunities for future generations. With 500+ team members in 17 time zones, it was voted a 2024 USA Today Top Workplace by employees.

About Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Established in 2017, it has four operating groups and multiple operating firms. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, Command Holdings provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. The company's seven generation strategy is grounded in growing the tribe's economy and providing opportunities for tribal members for generations to come. For more information, visit www.commandholdingspqt.com.

SOURCE Command Holdings, a Pequot Company