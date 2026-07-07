Command Investigations Acquires CoventBridge's Insurance Division, Forming the Largest Insurance Investigations Organization in the United States

The acquisition unites two of the P&C industry's largest organizations, delivering comprehensive solutions for carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured entities across a historically fragmented marketplace.

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Investigations, a national leader in investigative services to the insurance community, has acquired the insurance division of CoventBridge. The transaction creates the largest insurance investigations firm in the United States, bringing together two organizations that have each built what the industry has long needed but rarely found in one place: national scale, proprietary technology, and operational depth built to handle the full complexity of modern claims.

CoventBridge's insurance division, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, was formed in 2016 and has grown into one of the most recognized names in the insurance investigations industry. The division serves more than 200 top-tier insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insureds, with SIU specialists averaging 15 years of experience in investigations. Central to its operations is proprietary case management technology, developed and owned entirely in house. Combined with CommandX (Command Investigations' dedicated, non-billable quality unit) the new formation aims to combine enterprise level scale with hands-on, boutique-level service.

"CoventBridge's insurance division earned its reputation through years of relentless investigative work and a team that genuinely takes pride in getting it right on every case; we share that culture," said Seth Markham, president and CEO of Command Investigations. "Together, we will offer carriers and claims teams the broadest investigator coverage in the country, technology that makes every engagement faster and more precise, and an investigative standard built to protect their interests."

Doug Merriman, CEO of CoventBridge, added: "When we evaluated the future for our insurance division, we sought a partner we could trust with our team and the client relationships we've spent years building. Command's track record stood out. They've brought together 10 organizations with a clear mission to give carriers and claims teams a capable, comprehensive partner in a fragmented industry, and they have done that without compromising the standards that made each organization worth acquiring. With Command, we are confident this combination will yield even greater value for our employees, clients and partners in the years ahead."

Command Investigations delivers a full spectrum of surveillance, remote surveillance, desktop intelligence, SIU and compliance, and field investigations from its headquarters in Lake Mary, Florida, and across its national investigative network. The addition of CoventBridge's insurance division brings enhanced case management infrastructure, and international investigator reach across the United Kingdom and select global markets.

Doug Merriman will continue as chief executive officer of CoventBridge's remaining divisions, operating as CoventBridge Integrity Systems, providing investigative integrity technology and services for government and healthcare organizations, including health insurance payers.

Seth Markham will lead CoventBridge's insurance division as part of the Command Investigations organization. Command's use of the CoventBridge mark (CoventBridge Insurance Investigations) is intended to support a smooth transition before the business ultimately moves to operate fully under the Command name.

As both groups move forward together, clients can expect uninterrupted service, enhanced resources, and expanded access to specialized investigative expertise.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CoventBridge in the transaction.

About Command Investigations

Command Investigations is a national insurance investigations company providing surveillance, remote surveillance, field investigations, desktop intelligence, SIU and compliance services to the insurance industry. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, Command's over 900 investigators serve clients across all 50 states. Command is one of the fastest growing insurance investigations organizations in the country, built on a foundation of client service and investigative excellence. For more information visit gocommand.com or contact 800-217-2464.

About CoventBridge Integrity Systems

CoventBridge Integrity Systems provides investigative integrity technology and services for government and healthcare organizations, including health insurance payers. With deep expertise in fraud, waste, abuse (FWA), program integrity, provider investigations, site visits, medical review, compliance support, and revenue integrity, the company helps clients strengthen oversight, compliance, protect resources, and support the integrity of critical programs.

SOURCE Command Investigations