Command Medical Products Expands Leadership Team

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Medical Products is pleased to announce the addition of William King and Chad Tremaroli to the Command Medical's leadership team. Both gentlemen are filling new positions created to support the company's focus on improved customer experience and sustaining the ongoing expansion of the organization.

William King joins Command Medical as the quality assurance and regulatory compliance manager. His prior role as quality systems and regulatory manager at Steris Isomedix bring excellent depth and experience in sterilization and regulatory compliance to the Command team. Bill's previous positions at PerkinElmer and OMNIlife sciences support Command Medical's strategic goals for optimization and improved customer experience in the quality and regulatory operations of the business. Bill has assumed the role of Command Medical's management representative with the FDA and ISO notified body, SGS from Robert Wise. This transition of responsibilities will enable Robert to provide focused customer support in a variety of quality related contexts.

Chad Tremaroli has assumed the Director of Operations role at Command Medical's Florida manufacturing facility. Previously, John Basham, who was also Director of Engineering, held this position. The splitting of this role into two separate functions aligns with Command Medical's future strategic organizational structure. John will retain the Director of Engineering role as Chad focuses on operational improvements supported by his prior fourteen years' experience working for Medtronic in senior leadership positions in logistics, distribution, continuous improvement and value stream management.

"It is an exciting time for Command Medical," shared Jim Carnall, Command Medical's president and COO. "Our vision to create a customer centric business is coming to fruition. Through transparent and responsive customer service, we are differentiating Command as a company that is truly focused on customer service beyond the traditional benchmarks of on time delivery and high quality. We offer direct communication to all department leaders and encourage open collaboration and sharing of knowledge with our clients. In order to support this while growing our business, we needed to add resources. The addition of Bill and Chad are key steps in our overall plan to meet our goal in providing legendary customer service."

About Command Medical Products

Founded in 1987, Command Medical Products, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Ormond Beach, Florida offering contract manufacturing services exclusively for the production of medical devices. Command Medical Products offers a full array of device assembly and packing operations from facilities located in Florida and Nicaragua. Core competencies include extrusion of plastics tubing, RF welding, ultrasonic welding, device assembly and packaging services as well as management of injection molding and sterilization services. Command Medical Products is ISO 13485 certified and registered with the FDA. For more information visit www.commandmedical.com or via phone at 386-672-8116.

SOURCE Command Medical Products, Inc.

