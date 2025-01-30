Command Medical Products LLC Appoints Chris Johnson as Vice President of Global Business Development

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Medical Products LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Johnson as Vice President of Global Business Development. In this role, Chris will be responsible for expanding existing strategic accounts and forging new partnerships with key customers worldwide, further positioning Command Medical Products as a leading supplier in the medical device industry.

Stephanie McGee, who currently serves as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will transition into the newly created role of Vice President of Sales Operations. In this capacity, she will focus on elevating customer experience and optimizing the efficiency of the company's sales operations. Together, Chris and Stephanie will collaborate to support Command Medical's expanding customer base.

With more than 15 years of experience in business development, marketing, and product commercialization across the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, Chris brings invaluable expertise to his new role. He has a proven track record of managing high-value accounts, leading cross-functional teams, and driving sustainable revenue growth.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to the Command Medical Products team," said Jim Carnall, CEO of Command Medical Products. "His leadership and extensive industry experience will play a key role in strengthening our global footprint and enhancing our relationships with customers as we continue to grow."

Chris holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stetson University and has held senior positions at Cadence and Viant, where he successfully led business development efforts and built lasting customer relationships in the healthcare and medical device sectors.

About Command Medical Products LLC

Established in 1987 and headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, Command Medical Products is a leading provider of contract manufacturing services for medical devices. The company offers integrated vertical manufacturing capabilities, including cleanroom assembly and packaging, to support the production of disposable single-use subassemblies and sterile finished devices. Command Medical Products operates two FDA-registered and ISO-certified manufacturing facilities in Florida and Central America.

