Command Post Unveils the Fourth Generation of Mobile Daily Reporting at World of Concrete 2026

Command Post Notes — The Interface at the Workface™

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Command Post Technologies, Inc. (dba "Command Post") announced the release of Command Post Notes (CP Notes), the fourth-generation mobile Daily Report solution created by founder Peter Lasensky, whose innovations have shaped digital field reporting for more than two decades.

Lasensky first introduced the industry to mobile daily reporting with SkyLog, recognized in its era as one of the "Top 5 Tools for Construction" and early proof that real-time field documentation could be mobile. He later created NoteVault, the first Daily Report system to leverage the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for real-time voice-based reporting. In 2008, he launched the world's first iOS smartphone Daily Report app, ushering in modern mobile field documentation.

In 2026, that evolution continues.

Command Post Notes is the company's most refined and intuitive Daily Report app to date—built from the ground up as the Interface at the Workface™, where construction actually happens.

Built for the Workface

CP Notes is already in use on high-profile infrastructure, transportation, and data-center projects across the United States by some of the nation's largest general contractors. Unlike traditional reporting tools used hours later in trailers or offices, CP Notes is used directly at the workface, enabling workers to document events as they occur.

The result is the industry's highest volume of contemporaneous field intelligence. Customers consistently capture up to nine times more content than with traditional Daily Report methods.

"The more we reduce friction, the more workers document as things actually happen," said Lasensky. "Simplicity produces truth—and truth eliminates disputes."

Daily Reporting Without Language Barriers

Inspired by the ancient story of the Tower of Babel—where construction halted due to language barriers—CP Notes removes one of the industry's most persistent challenges: communication across languages.

With CP Notes, workers can speak or type in their native language, capturing nuance and accuracy in real time. Each entry is automatically translated into English within the same note, preserving the original language while giving management a consistent, professional record.

Every language is supported.

Every worker has a voice.

This breakthrough ensures that Daily Reports—the formal, legal record of a project—finally reflect what truly happened on site, improving clarity, accountability, and dispute resolution.

Contemporaneous Documentation

CP Notes is designed to make reporting so easy that documentation happens in the moment, not hours later. This contemporaneous record is time-stamped, defensible, and proven to help contractors resolve disputes, support change orders, and avoid litigation.

By enabling every crew member—regardless of English proficiency—to participate fully, CP Notes strengthens the most critical protective function on a construction project: accurately documenting reality as it unfolds.

Founder Quote

"Now, with CP Notes, Americans who are building America are no longer held back because English is their second language," said Lasensky. "They can focus on the work while creating a professional Daily Report that reflects who they are and their relentless pursuit of excellence."

Press Conference at World of Concrete

Command Post will host a live press conference demonstrating CP Notes and the fourth generation of Daily Reporting:

Thursday, January 22, 2026

10:00–10:45 AM PT

Press Room N251

Las Vegas Convention Center

Attendees will see firsthand how the Interface at the Workface™ enables crews to document progress and problems instantly, naturally, and in any language—transforming Daily Reports into actionable project intelligence.

About Command Post

Command Post Technologies, Inc. is a construction-technology company founded by Peter Lasensky, creator of SkyLog, NoteVault, and the first iOS Daily Report app. The company builds simple, powerful tools that help contractors capture real-time field intelligence and eliminate software silos. Its flagship product, Command Post Notes (CP Notes), is a fourth-generation Daily Report app designed as the Interface at the Workface™, enabling crews to document events in any language and dramatically increase contemporaneous reporting. Command Post also offers the RevOps and Hub platforms to streamline project operations across the construction lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.commandpost.ai or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Emma Hunter

[email protected]

1-858-642-2900

