Command Technologies, Inc. Unveils Contractor's Command Post® Version 4.0: A Revolutionary Game Changing Cloud-Based Solution for Construction Company Management

DEL MAR, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Technologies, Inc. a pioneer in construction software technology since its inception in 1997, announces the release of Contractor's Command Post® Version 4.0, marking a significant leap forward in streamlining construction business operations.

Originally launched as desktop software, Contractor's Command Post® has been a trusted tool for construction companies seeking to eliminate spreadsheet reliance and gain powerful forecasting and analytics capabilities. This latest version takes continuity to a new level by seamlessly connecting business development, operations, and finance teams.

"Version 4.0 is a game-changer," said Peter Lasensky, CEO at Command Technologies, Inc. "It not only offers robust analytics like net profit forecasting and resource scheduling but also acts as the central hub that links all your construction apps. This ensures that vital information is always up-to-date across your systems."

Key features of Contractor's Command Post Version 4.0 include:

  1. Net Profit Forecasting: This feature calculates gross profit by month, deducting overhead costs. It enables businesses to pinpoint their break-even point and identify when additional projects are needed to maintain profitability.
  2. Resource Scheduling: Project managers and superintendents can efficiently assign incoming projects, ensuring optimal allocation of resources.
  3. Seamless Integration: The masters microservices enable effortless contact management across connected apps. Adding or modifying a contact in one system automatically updates the information in all connected systems.
  4. Comprehensive Project Tracking: From lead aggregation to project closeout and portfolio management of completed jobs, Contractor's Command Post provides a comprehensive solution for both general contractors and subcontractors.
  5. Cloud-Based Accessibility: Version 4.0 is now available on the cloud, granting team members access to critical project information from anywhere in the world. This ensures real-time collaboration and informed decision-making.

"We're excited to offer a 45-day free trial to new customers, allowing them to experience the transformative power of Version 4.0 firsthand," added Lasensky.

With Version 4.0, Contractor's Command Post has matured into an indispensable tool that harmonizes your family of construction apps, driving efficiency and profitability in every project.

For more information about Contractor's Command Post and to sign up for a free trial, or request a one-on-one on-line demonstration, visit commandpost.ai

About Command Technologies, Inc: Contractor's Command Post has been a trailblazer in construction management technology since 1997. With a mission to provide seamless, efficient solutions for contractors, the company's software empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance profitability, and achieve sustainable growth.

Press Contact: [email protected] +1-868-642-2900

SOURCE Command Technologies, Inc.

