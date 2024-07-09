Command Zero Emerges from Stealth with $21 Million in Funding to Resolve the Most Significant Bottleneck in Security Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Zero, the industry's first autonomous and user-led cyber investigation platform, emerged from stealth today with $21 Million in seed funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Insight Partners and over 60 cyber industry thought leaders and executives. Using encoded expert knowledge, automation and advanced Language Learning Models (LLMs), Command Zero is solving the most significant bottleneck in security operations: investigations.

Despite increasing investments in cybersecurity, adversaries outpace most organizations when it comes to adopting innovation. This leaves defenders struggling with the fundamentals in complex enterprise environments. Automation has improved detection and triaging capabilities, yet all escalated cases still require tedious manual investigations. This makes investigations the most significant bottleneck for security operations. Manually investigating all escalated cases by tier-2 and tier-3 analysts is an impossible task for most organizations today. Complex incidents often result in resource starvation for security operations, or the need to hire third party remediation and response firms.

Investigations are made of questions and answers. Depending on the complexity, investigations can be formed by dozens or thousands of questions. Command Zero combines expert investigative questions, autonomous and user-led methods on a federated data model to transform investigations. For the first time in cyber, the platform enables asking questions in a technology independent way across all universal data sources in modern enterprises. Using the platform, analysts can leverage automation and LLMs to increase speed, accuracy and consistency of investigations.

Today, human intelligence and creativity remain irreplaceable in investigations. Supporting human qualities, machines excel at repetitive tasks and can process vast amounts of data at incredible speeds. Command Zero leverages both strengths by incorporating automation and advanced LLMs to augment human investigators. During an investigation, each question and response is interpreted and analyzed, in context of the investigation and organization. This removes the laborious work from SecOps teams and helps analysts better interpret the responses from data sources. This unique approach also allows users to know which questions to ask, how to interpret answers and build complete narratives of what occurred. The same capabilities also generate timelines and end-to-end reports for investigations, saving valuable cycles for all analysts.

Founded by a seasoned leadership team with extensive experience in security operations and incident response, Command Zero delivers a consistent, efficient and scalable path for investigations and threat hunting. Co-founders Dov Yoran , Dean De Beer and Alfred Huger have led seven successful cybersecurity acquisitions to date including exits to Symantec, McAfee, Sourcefire, Cisco and IBM.

"Running escalations to ground truth has always been the biggest challenge in cyber. To date, conducting thorough cyber investigations has relied on individual expertise, and has been exclusive to select few advanced organizations," said Dov Yoran, co-founder and CEO. "Command Zero removes technology expertise barriers, dramatically reduces repetitive manual work and speeds up investigations. Improving institutional knowledge, automation and consistent outcomes are transforming how organizations run threat hunting and investigations at scale."

Command Zero's research team carefully creates and curates investigative sequences and technology-specific investigation questions. The platform combines decades of experience in incident response, automation capabilities with an advanced and thoughtful LLM implementation to deliver expert outcomes for all users.

Command Zero is the industry's first autonomous and user-led cyber investigation platform, built to transform security operations in complex enterprise environments. The platform reduces the need for technology specific expertise for tier-2, tier-3 analysts, incident responders and threat hunters. Command Zero enables all users to perform at the highest level by ensuring consistent, repeatable, auditable investigations with automated reporting.

Command Zero is a passionate tribe of accomplished cyber experts focused on revolutionizing cyber investigations. The co-founders have led seven successful cybersecurity acquisitions to date including exits to Symantec, McAfee, Sourcefire, Cisco and IBM. Headquartered in Austin, TX with presence in Calgary Alberta, Canada, the company has seasoned employees across the US and Canada.

