Command Zero Introduces Throughline: Living Investigations Debut at Black Hat USA 2026

New capabilities keep every investigation alive, pairing governed AI with sharper prioritization for security teams that build.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Zero today previewed a set of platform capabilities arriving ahead of Black Hat USA 2026, led by Throughline, the living investigation capability that connects related alerts into one evolving case and re-examines its verdict as new evidence arrives. The platform resolves the confidence problem with governed AI, transparent decision making, and supporting evidence. The releases target three problems every SOC fights: alert noise, weak prioritization, and thin attack context.

Throughline: Living SOC Investigations

Living investigations with Throughline

Every current approach to AI in the SOC investigates an alert at a point in time, files the report, and moves on. Attackers work across days and weeks. Throughline closes that gap. When a new alert arrives, it joins the matching investigation: the case reopens if closed, its time window extends, every investigative question re-executes, and the verdict gets re-examined with all evidence on the table. One case, one evolving verdict, one throughline running through the whole attack.

And it does this by reasoning, not rules. Each new alert triggers fresh analysis of the entire case, grounded in your organization's own context: prior investigations and their analyst notes, company policies, and asset inventories. A correlation rule matches what someone predicted in advance. Throughline reconsiders what the evidence means in your environment.

In testing across early adopters, Throughline reduced the verdicts analysts had to consider by as much as 41 percent. It also connected attack campaigns that the originating tools generating the alerts had left as scattered, unrelated events.

What's coming

Throughline. Related alerts merge into one living investigation, evidence trail intact. Verdicts evolve as the attack does.





Related alerts merge into one living investigation, evidence trail intact. Verdicts evolve as the attack does. Automatic Alert Closure. Analysts set the policies. Command Zero closes the easy calls without a full investigation.





Analysts set the policies. Command Zero closes the easy calls without a full investigation. Alert Tuning. Continuous, evidence-based analysis recommends specific tuning actions, not generic advice.





Continuous, evidence-based analysis recommends specific tuning actions, not generic advice. Exposure Management. Asset criticality and exposure data feed directly into every verdict, reasoning shown.





Asset criticality and exposure data feed directly into every verdict, reasoning shown. Precision RBAC. Policies define what every analyst, and the AI itself, can see and run. Every decision audited.





Policies define what every analyst, and the AI itself, can see and run. Every decision audited. Verdict-Driven Response Actions. Containment fires on investigation verdicts, not raw alert severity. Notify-only by default.

Architected for builders

These features extend a platform already open to developers and security teams who build their own SecOps pipelines. Command Zero's APIs and MCP server give SOC teams programmatic access to the same governed, auditable data that powers every verdict, now including Throughline case updates and verdict revisions. Teams wire the platform into SOAR playbooks, custom threat hunting frameworks, and AI agents like Claude, without waiting on a vendor roadmap.

"We battle tested Throughline against a month of production alerts in complex customer environments. It cut the verdicts analysts had to consider by up to 41 percent, and it caught what point-in-time analysis structurally cannot. For example: Five exploitation attempts against one server, each with a different IP and a different incident ID from the tool that detected them, assembled into a single living investigation over time. Attackers work across weeks. Now your investigations do too."

--- Dean De Beer, Cofounder and CTO, Command Zero

"CISOs don't want yet another tool that demands a month of learning or data migration before it proves its worth. Command Zero connects straight to the data our customers already have, goes live in under an hour, and covers investigations across all analyst tiers. Our customers report consistent outcomes and reduced risk thanks to less time spent chasing noise, more time on the threats that put the business at risk."

--- Dov Yoran, Co-founder and CEO, Command Zero

About Command Zero

Command Zero is the Autonomous & AI-Assisted SOC platform, architected to transform security operations in complex enterprise environments. The platform accelerates threat hunting, triage, analysis, and response. Command Zero connects directly to existing data sources through a federated, read-only architecture, no ingestion or migration required, and gives analysts and AI agents a shared, auditable record of every investigation decision.

Command Zero was named a Top 10 Finalist in the 2025 RSA Innovation Sandbox and serves some of the largest organizations in the world. Backed by a16z, Insight Partners, Crosspoint Capital, Schneider Electric Ventures and Okta Ventures, the company is headquartered in Austin, TX, with a presence in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Learn more at commandzero.ai.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Command Zero