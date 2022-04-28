CommandBar Raises $19M in Series A Fundraise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommandBar, whose software levels up user experience in many leading SaaS apps, announced today that it has raised $19M in Series A funding co-led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Itai Tsiddon, co-founder of Lightricks, and joined by existing investors Thrive Capital and BoxGroup. This investment follows the company's $4.8M seed financing announced in August. This latest round of funding will be used to grow CommandBar's team and expand product availability to more apps and to more end users.

CommandBar's software embeds into customer apps and combines search functionality with navigation and common action eliminating in-product friction and making the underlying apps faster, easier to learn, and more efficient. The company both improves onboarding for new users and accelerates productivity for power users.

"CommandBar exists because of two forces. The first is evolving user expectations in software — software that gets used in 2022 needs to be super easy to use and super-fast. The second is the building block economy — software builders increasingly look to specialists to provide infrastructure for building great software," said CommandBar CEO James Evans. "At CommandBar, we provide a building block for great UX that any company can use to empower their users. We anticipate an interface like CommandBar to appear in every software product within a few years. Our goal is to be that interface. This funding will allow us to ship more delightful experiences and cover more use cases.

"CommandBar enables product teams to quickly build search & navigation functionality similar to best-in-class productivity tools. Most search providers only provide static search for static web pages, whereas CommandBar enables in-app navigation, actions and search," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the CommandBar team as they continue to grow and Scale Up."

For customers, CommandBar's improvements to their user experiences flow through to the bottom line. A better onboarding experience means more users will pay for their products. Higher feature usage means more users will be happy, loyal, and retained. Fewer support requests mean companies can spend less time answering questions and more time nurturing customer relationships. These factors are core drivers of software economics, and CommandBar drives improvements in these metrics across its customer base. The company already counts unicorn software companies like ClickUp, HashiCorp, Gusto, Netlify, LaunchDarkly, and others among its customers, representing over 3 million end users.

"Based on the results they're seeing with customers so far, I think very soon you're going to see them in pretty much every app you use. They have the opportunity to change the way we all use software and along the way drive real bottom line impact for software companies," said Itai Tsiddon. "That kind of value proposition and opportunity size meant CommandBar was obviously not short of fundraising options, so we're privileged they chose us to be their partner for the next stage of growth."

CommandBar is on a mission to make all software fast and easy to use, and is trusted by forward-thinking software companies like ClickUp, HashiCorp, Gusto, Netlify, LaunchDarkly, and many more. To discover what we build and how it works, check out https:/commandbar.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@CommandBar).

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

