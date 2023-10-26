Commander Callie Continues Moon Mission in NASA's New Graphic Novel

WASHINGTON , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictional astronaut Callie Rodriguez continues exploring space as the first woman to walk on the Moon in a new issue of NASA's First Woman graphic novel series. Now available digitally in English and Spanish, "First Woman: Expanding Our Universe," follows Callie and her crewmates as they work together to explore the unknown, make scientific discoveries, and accomplish their mission objectives.

Astronaut Callie Rodriguez continues her space adventures as the first woman to walk on the Moon in NASA’s new graphic novel, “First Woman: Expanding Our Universe.”
This second issue of the graphic novel series features a diverse crew of astronauts on the Moon's surface, learning and growing as a team navigating the unexpected while conducting experiments and technology demonstrations for the benefit of humanity.

Through the First Woman series, NASA is inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – as it works in real life to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program.

"Diversity is at the core of NASA's missions, and the reason we continue breaking the boundaries of what's possible. First Woman embodies the rich history of countless women who broke barriers and continue to lead NASA to the stars," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "So much of what NASA does is to inspire future explorers because each member of the Artemis Generation should feel represented in our missions. Callie's story reminds us that we will do what has never been done before — land the first woman on the Moon, and it will inspire the world."

When readers last met Callie, she and her robot RT were sheltering inside of a lunar lava tunnel. Find out what happens next by visiting the revamped First Woman website, which includes a new Spanish-language option, and the agency's updated First Woman app available for download on Android and iOS.

The website and immersive app allow audiences to explore a new virtual 3D environment, technologies and objects related to lunar exploration. Fans also can explore updated First Woman content, including videos, interactive games, and other materials related to ongoing and future NASA missions.

"Callie is an inspirational character for underrepresented communities and, as a person of Indian descent with young children, I deeply understand the power of a diverse fanbase seeing a place for themselves within our ambitious missions. To solve the many challenges of sustainable lunar exploration, we need innovative ideas from diverse sources and non-traditional communities," said Dr. Prasun Desai, acting associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "We continue that aspirational theme with our second issue, diving further into the crew's complex mission and personal backgrounds while expanding a wealth of interactive, multilingual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics content across our digital platforms."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9x-HSShIzp0

The series debut, "First Woman: Dream to Reality," saw a large response across the United States and abroad, with nearly 100,000 print copies distributed. The digital audience garnered nearly 300,000 webpage views, and the First Woman app was downloaded by thousands of users, earning a 2022 Webby Award for Best Integrated Mobile Experience.

NASA will collaborate with its international partners to translate First Woman into more languages in the future.

To learn more about the graphic novel and interactive experiences, visit:

www.nasa.gov/specials/calliefirst

