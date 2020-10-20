Commander John Scott Hannon Act Signed into Law

Create a new pilot program to extend VA's reach into the community, expand its programming through nonprofits, and improve interventions to protect against veteran suicide.

Align the medical research community to develop more individualized and precise PTSD and TBI therapies faster.

Improve collaboration between DoD and VA on mental health research, transition assistance programs, and clinical and non-clinical mental health initiatives.

Expand physical access points for veterans seeking to use VA telehealth and virtual care offerings.

Study and invest in innovative and alternative treatment options like yoga; meditation; and recreational, animal, and agri-therapies.

"We are thankful for the tireless efforts and bi-partisan leadership of Senators Jerry Moran and Jon Tester and Representatives Mark Takano and Phil Roe," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Without their collective support, and that of warriors across the country, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act would not have passed. I offer a huge thank you to those warriors for making their voices heard to our leaders in Congress."

Wounded Warrior Project invited warriors from across the country to Washington, D.C. in February to advocate for the passage of this act. Additionally, WWP:

Provided expert testimony in May 2019 at the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing.

