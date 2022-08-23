Commaris Announces Partnership with FIZUAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems

FIZUAS Is Now an Authorized Dealer for the Commaris SEEKER nationwide

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commaris™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc. delivering uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations, today announces its dealer partnership with FIZUAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems. This partnership allows FIZUAS to sell Commaris's flagship long-range UAV, the SEEKER, for commercial use.

"We are excited to launch our new partnership with FIZUAS; their team of experienced UAV professionals has created a dealership uniquely focused on those applications requiring commercial-grade UAVs such as the SEEKER," said Fred Bedard, Director of Sales and Marketing at Commaris. FIZUAS brings Commaris the application expertise in commercial operations such as power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, law enforcement, and public safety, which are the precise applications the SEEKER was designed to operate within.

The Seeker's innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft is designed to perform a wide variety of commercial inspection operations, including security and surveillance, inspections, surveying and mapping, and more. It has a long-endurance capability, with up to three or more hours of flight time without a battery change, and it supports multiple payload configurations of up to 10 pounds at a top speed of over 75 mph.

FIZUAS (Fix-In-a-Zip, LLC. Unmanned Aerial Systems) is a trusted provider of UAS solutions. FIZUAS specializes in the sales, service, repair, and consultation of industry-leading drone solutions to the energy, agriculture, utilities, public safety, and search & rescue industries.

"The partnership with Commaris is a crucial step forward in the UAS industry and our objective of becoming a leading solutions provider," said Mr. Christopher Camelio, Vice President, FIZUAS.

"The SEEKER platform by Commaris delivers a unique combination of drone capabilities into a single platform. The vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), the stability of the platform, and extended flight time is industry-leading, thus enabling our clients to realize significant benefits to their aviation programs," added Mr. Camelio.

About Commaris

Commaris™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc., delivers uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations in power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, security, and more. Its flagship UAV, the SEEKER, provides industry-leading flight times with ultra-low noise output, fast and precise vertical takeoff and landing, and dual-GPS systems with automated route planning.

The SEEKER's extensive payload-carrying capability is customizable with a variety of modular options, such as a 30x optical zoom EO/IR camera for inspection, a 120-megapixel high-resolution camera for terrain mapping and 3D modeling, a six-band multispectral camera designed for precision agriculture analysis, a LiDAR system, a laser methane sensor, or a corona discharge sensor, most of which will feature the ability to stream data to the operator in near-real-time. Terrafugia and Commaris are members of the Geely Technology Group. For more information on Commaris, please visit www.Commaris.com.

About FIZUAS

FIZUAS is a complete life-cycle drone and small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) company. We carry industry-leading brands like Commaris, DJI, FLIR, GPC, and many more. No matter where you or your company are in your drone program, FIZUAS can help. Implementing a drone program has many benefits, including increased safety, decreased costs, and improved efficiency. FIZUAS team members offer expert drone repair, consultation, quality products, preventative maintenance programs, training, and education. Our certified technicians have repaired thousands of drones and electronics out of our three service centers across the United States. Contact us today at FIZUAS.com .

