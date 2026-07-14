Commas, the Platform Quietly Powering Billions in Online Sales, Opens to Everyone as AI Pushes Millions to Earn Online

Its sellers range from an eight-figure hypnotist to teenage sales trainers to Daymond John. Until today, most people weren't allowed in.

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commas, the software platform with integrated payments quietly powering billions of dollars a year in sales for online businesses, today opened its platform to everyone making money on the internet, ending the invitation-only access it had maintained for established sellers. The move coincides with the company's rebrand from FanBasis to Commas (the new name is a nod to the commas that appear in a bank balance as it grows).

Commas has scaled almost entirely by word of mouth: most new sellers arrive referred by existing ones, and sellers more than double their revenue in their first year on the platform. Its sellers range from an eight-figure hypnotist to teenagers teaching high-ticket sales to sports picks communities with tens of thousands of members, alongside some of the internet's best-known entrepreneurs, including Daymond John, Jeremy Miner, Alex Eubank, and Dan Fleyshman. Commas is backed by Left Lane Capital, Ryan Serhant, Gerard Piqué, and KSI and The Sidemen.

"AI is already starting to displace people from their jobs, and we're building the place they land," said Yash Daftary, founder and CEO of Commas. "Our goal is to commoditize making money on the internet, because not everyone can build a business from scratch, and on Commas they won't have to. You can launch in minutes, scale as far as it goes, or earn inside businesses that already work. When people think about making money on the internet, we want them to think Commas."

What opens today

Anyone can now create a free account at commas.com and sell on the same infrastructure that runs businesses at nine-figure scale. Building an online business used to mean stitching together the technical side yourself: the checkout, the marketing stack, the delivery. On Commas, one account carries all of it (checkout, funnels, courses, communities, webinars, and affiliates), and entrepreneurs can go from idea to selling in minutes, with a forthcoming AI co-pilot set to make the process even faster.

The payment engine is the core of the pitch: intelligent routing across multiple processors captures approvals a single-processor setup loses, buy-now-pay-later options let buyers pay over time while sellers get paid in full, and failed payments are recovered automatically. The result, the company says, is that Commas earns its keep through the extra revenue it captures for sellers.

"Most platforms are a collection of tools. Commas is an ecosystem," said Alisha Mody, Chief Product Officer at Commas. "Your checkout, funnels, courses, community, and webinars all share one brain, so every product makes the others work harder and the whole system keeps finding you more revenue. You can't get that by stitching tools together, and it's why sellers earn more here."

The bet

Millions are already turning to the internet to make money, and Commas is betting the shift from employee to entrepreneur will only accelerate. Later this year, the company plans to launch embedded finance, a cross-seller marketplace, and an affiliate center for people who want to earn online without running a business of their own.

"The internet economy isn't a category anymore, it's becoming the economy," Daftary added. "Amazon built the infrastructure for physical commerce and Shopify built it for e-commerce. We're building it for people whose businesses exist only on the internet, whether they're making their first sale or their hundred-millionth."

About Commas

Commas is where you make money on the internet. Sellers create, sell, get paid, and grow from one account: checkouts, funnels, courses, communities, webinars, and affiliates, built on a payment engine designed to get sellers paid more. Sellers doing billions of dollars a year in combined sales run on Commas, from first-time founders to nine-figure businesses, and sellers more than double their revenue in their first year on the platform. Formerly FanBasis, the company rebranded to Commas in July 2026 as it opened the platform to everyone earning online. Commas is headquartered in Miami. Learn more at commas.com.

SOURCE Commas