CommBox Expands Global Footprint with US Launch; Announces Amazon Connect Integration to Enable Call Centers with Voice and Messaging Solutions

The integration of Amazon Connect will ensure enterprises can deliver quality customer experiences across digital channels with one-stop-shop platform that includes both voice and automated messaging

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommBox , a SaaS-based omnichannel autonomous customer communications platform, announced today its expansion into the US market with the opening of an office in Boston, MA. Additionally, CommBox has integrated Amazon Connect into its AI-driven omnichannel communication platform that will enable enterprise customer service centers to manage both voice and textual assistance across digital channels, including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other channels on the same platform.

Enterprises have slowly begun shifting to digital communication but are still hesitant to reduce their call center loads, as alternative solutions still often don't meet customer needs and expectations. Solutions such as bots or FAQs on websites often alienate users due to a lack of understanding of a user's intent, and struggle to answer the most basic of questions.

CommBox's AI-powered autonomous customer communications platform enables enterprise customers a one-stop-shop solution that not only provides a better end-user experience for their customers, but also maximizes call center employee output by fielding the questions that can be answered by the automated system, thereby freeing up valuable time for employees to focus on more urgent or complicated customer inquiries.

Now, with the integration of Amazon Connect for voice-based communication, enterprises will control all customer communications via the same platform, have the ability to make and record calls, and communicate on messaging channels. Moreover, the sophisticated auto-assignment mechanism that helps prevent agent overload and redirects conversations to the most available agents will now apply to both forms of communication, text-based and voice. This will free up backlogs that often occur at call centers and lower caseloads for agents.

"CommBox is expanding its footprint into the US at a time when an aggregated full-service communication platform is needed by companies dealing directly with consumers," said Tom Reardon, Managing Director at PSG. "CommBox's solution has proven itself in other markets and now with the company expanding to the US, we are confident that the company will continue its growth and commercial success."

CommBox's new office in Boston, MA will focus on sales and development and will be led by Josh Newall, Head of Sales, Americas at CommBox.

"We are thrilled to be launching CommBox in the US at such a critical time for global businesses," said Yaniv Hakim, CEO and co-founder of CommBox. "With our AI-powered communications platform, now integrated with Amazon Connect, we are able to provide customers with an automated solution that combines voice and messaging capabilities into their service representative offering, significantly increasing efficiency in call centers and easing the burden on customer service teams."

About CommBox

CommBox is revolutionizing how brands connect with customers by eliminating the old paradigm of live agent intervention for every customer engagement, replacing it with improved automated CX.

With the first and only AI-driven autonomous customer communication platform, CommBox enables hundreds of the world's leading brands to deliver a complete, smart, and personalized experience, using their suite of digital channels, and to automate human-driven operations and the bulk of repetitive inquiries with powerful AI and deep automation. The result is greater customer satisfaction and loyalty, increased agent productivity, higher conversion rates, and a unique opportunity to grow the business like never before.

With a global presence and headquartered in Israel, CommBox was founded in 2013 and is proud to drive innovation serving over 50 million experiences every day, setting the new standard for customer communications in the new digital age. CommBox is backed by the American equity fund PSG. To learn more, visit us at https://www.commbox.io/

Media Contact:

Chaya Zabihi

GKPR for CommBox

[email protected]

SOURCE CommBox