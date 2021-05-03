CommCan Announces Partnership With California Based Cannabis Brand, Cookies

"As COOKIES continues to expand, I focus on cherry-picking the best operators in each state," Said Berner, Founder and CEO of COOKIES . "We want a long term partner that is just as passionate about our genetics as we are, understands all parts of our operation, and most importantly, one we can trust to deliver quality products consistently, to the market. CommCan is the best partner for us in Massachusetts and we are fortunate to be bringing COOKIES to the East Coast." - Berner, Founder & CEO Cookies

CommCan's vertically integrated cultivation facility located in Medway, Massachusetts was the first ground up, purpose built new construction cannabis facility in the state. It's 60,000 square feet encompasses almost 40,000 square feet of canopy, an edibles kitchen, extraction lab, and a media production studio.

"Earning the trust and respect of Berner and his team is a validation of everything we have spent the last six years building here. We are a family business, and we couldn't be prouder to be a part of the Cookies family now as well." - Marc Rosenfeld, CEO CommCan, Inc.

In addition to the iconic Cookies strains, the partnership also brings longstanding Cookies brands, which include Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz, Grandiflora, Powerzzzup Genetics, Run The Jewels and Collins Ave to Massachusetts' thriving recreational and medical markets.

About CommCan -

CommCan, founded and wholly owned by Ellen, Jon and Marc Rosenfeld in 2015 is the first family owned and operated cannabis company in Massachusetts. CommCan is also the first certified woman owned cannabis company in Massachusetts as well as the largest LGBTQ owned cannabis company in Massachusetts. CommCan is the creator of cannabis concentrates brand DRiP, edibles brand Bite, tincture and topical brand TINQ and the first recreationally compliant beverage on the East Coast - SIP.

CommCan owns and operates a recreational / medical dispensary in the town of Millis and a medical dispensary in the town of Southborough. CommCan plans a Summer 2021 opening of a recreational dispensary in the town of Rehoboth and possesses final local approval and preliminary state approvals for a medical dispensary in the town of Mansfield.

About Cookies -

COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Stephano Del Rose

CommCan, Inc.

[email protected] / 508-794-3102



SOURCE CommCan

Related Links

www.commcan.com

