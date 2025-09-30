Commcrete raises $29M to deliver first true SATCOM-on-the-move, downsizing Humvee-mounted antenna to three centimeters

The company's handheld satellite communications systems are already deployed by defense, special operations, and emergency response teams in the most high-stake and extreme environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commcrete , the next generation of tactical satellite communication systems, today announced $29 million in funding across its Seed and Series A rounds. The latest $21 million Series A was led by Greenfield Partners, with participation from Redseed Ventures and existing investors, building on a Seed round backed by Prof. Amnon Shashua, founder of Mobileye, together with Q Fund and private angels. The funding supports global expansion as Commcrete's ultra-compact and reliable SATCOM systems continue to gain adoption by defense, security, and emergency organizations in Europe, North America, East Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

For decades, battlefield and tactical satellite communications have stood still. Soldiers, first responders, and critical operators relied on heavy, complex, line-of-sight radios and satellite systems that often fail in bad weather conditions, forests, mountains, and dense urban terrain. Commcrete's founders, veterans of Israel's elite defense technology units, saw the consequences of these limitations firsthand, where lost connectivity could mean compromised missions and lives at risk. They set out to design a new standard: the first handheld, omni-directional system that delivers continuous, secure voice and data links without the need for massive antennas, heavy infrastructure, or clear sky access.

Commcrete's first product, Flipper, instantly converts any radio - from military-grade hardware to off-the-shelf walkie-talkies - into a satellite-enabled system. Its second product, Stardust is a multi-channel SATCOM communicator with Commcrete's proprietary chipset that enables voice, text, file transfer, location tracking, and distress signaling working simultaneously over satellite networks. Like the Flipper, the Stardust is packed into a 150-gram device. A third product, Bittel, extends this capability to vehicles and other platforms, ensuring continuous secure communications, with a design that expands its character and use cases far beyond what's typically imagined for tactical satellite systems. Together, these systems tap into an estimated $200 billion global SATCOM market over the coming years.

"It's time SATCOM finally delivered what operators always needed but could never get," said Itzik Daniel Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Commcrete. "Commcrete transformed massive platforms into truly tactical systems built entirely around the user, with uncompromising quality and extreme reliability. Our first real milestone came in 2023, when our systems enabled comms during a natural disaster that had wiped out all communications infrastructure. Since then, we've supported extensive missions worldwide - from North America to the Pacific, proving our breakthrough technology as the only SATCOM that works tactically, anywhere, under any condition."

Michaeli, a 25-year veteran of Israel's elite technological unit and former communications leader for the most elite special operations units in the IDF, founded Commcrete together with CTO Josh Yedidia, recipient of the IDF Chief of Staff's Prize for lifetime achievement in tactical communications, and COO Michael Mor, a former comms section leader and project manager in Israel's elite technological special forces.

"For decades, the industry barely moved forward and users were stuck with big, fragile systems that too often failed when it mattered most," said Michael Mor, Co-Founder and COO of Commcrete. "We set out to change that and our team of operators, engineers, and special operations veterans did so by rethinking SATCOM from the ground up. By combining deep-tech expertise with battlefield experience, we've built systems that can hold entire missions together without losing connectivity."

"Resilient communications will define the next decade of defense and public safety," said Raz Mangel, Partner at Greenfield Partners. "Commcrete has developed technology that works where others fail, proven in combat, disaster response, and environments where conventional systems go dark. What makes them extraordinary is not just the technology, but the team of innovators and operators with battlefield experience behind it. We are proud to back Commcrete as they set a new global standard for mission-ready connectivity."

Commcrete's systems bring capabilities that previously required vehicle-mounted terminals into handheld devices with the lowest size, weight, and power profile in the industry. Unlike traditional systems, Commcrete's platform does not depend on existing satellite protocols, heavy ground infrastructure, or constant signal transmission, eliminating bulky hardware and complex setup. By focusing on narrowband SATCOM, the company delivers the smallest antennas and lowest SWaP profile in the industry, with performance up to 10x greater than alternatives, enabling reliable communications in stealthy signal profile, everywhere from dense forests and urban canyons to deserts and denied-access zones.

Built to fully leverage GEO L-Band satellites, the same architecture will be the first of its kind to enable seamless expansion into both defense and commercial satellite frameworks across additional frequency bands.

"When lives are on the line, there are no second chances. The system must work flawlessly," said Josh Yedidia, Co-Founder and CTO. "Commcrete is a fusion of advanced satellite engineering, deep-tech software, and real-world operational experience from special forces veterans. Our lifelong knowledge is forged into ultra compact systems that work without compromise. Technologically, our approach isn't just different, it fills a critical gap no one else has solved until today."

Commcrete's technology has already been called into service during regional conflicts where air, land, and sea forces required seamless coordination, proving its value when conventional communications broke down. It has been deployed in military operations, international search and rescue missions, and disaster response and is expanding into a wide range of applications, from enabling UAV missions, to providing safety communications for fleets and travelers in remote and infrastructure-denied environments.

