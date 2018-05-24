Commemorate Memorial Day Weekend At Eight Battlefields And Historic Destinations

May 26: Memorial Day Events at Princeton Battlefield, Princeton, N.J.

Volunteers from the Princeton Battlefield Society are arranging living history demonstrations and a tour of the battlefield. Young patriots can volunteer for army drills and learn how to march and maneuver like a Continental Army soldier. Learn more.

May 26: Memorial Day Commemoration at Fort McAllister, Richmond Hill, Ga.

Join Fort McAllister State Park for an old-fashioned Memorial Day and help pay tribute to the patriots who have served our country throughout the years. Civil War-era weapons demonstrations will take place throughout the day. Learn more.

May 26-27: "Soldiers through the Ages" at Old Fort Niagara, Youngstown, N.Y.

Visit the fort for a trip through 300 years of military history, with special displays of military vehicles, period camps from the last three centuries, weapons demonstrations, and hands-on activities for families. Learn More.

May 26-27: Military Through the Ages at Kings Mountain Battlefield, Blacksburg, S.C.

Costumed interpreters will represent soldiers from the French & Indian War through those in today's military. Weapons demonstrations will be held throughout the day. Learn more.

May 26-28: Living History Weekend and Commemoration at Antietam Battlefield, Sharpsburg, Md.

All weekend, volunteers will present living-history programs and portray soldiers at Antietam National Battlefield. On May 28, the park will host a Memorial Day commemoration program and ranger-guided tours. Learn more.

May 26-28: Living-History Programs and Observance at Manassas Battlefield, Manassas, Va.

The park will offer living-history demonstrations, including portrayals of camp life and drills, along with historic weapons firing. On May 28, join park staff at Groveton Cemetery for a musketry salute in memory of American military casualties of war. Learn more.

May 26-28: Memorial Day Weekend at Shiloh Battlefield, Shiloh, Tenn.

Shiloh National Military Park will host a Civil War music concert on May 26 and cannon demonstrations throughout the weekend. On Memorial Day, the park will hold a traditional ceremony, including music, patriotic salutes, and the laying of a wreath at Shiloh National Cemetery. Learn more.

May 28: Memorial Day at Saratoga Battlefield, Stillwater, N.Y.

Living-history activities will take place throughout the day at Saratoga National Historical Park. At 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., park staff and volunteers be invited to read the names of New Yorkers who died in the Battles of Saratoga. Learn more.

For more travel ideas, check the National Park Service events calendar at findyourpark.com, visit a state park website, search for museums and historic sites near you, or visit the American Battlefield Trust's events calendar.

