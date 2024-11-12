Commemorating 85 Legendary Years, Gerber Gear Debuts Limited Edition Chef's Knife

Gerber's zero-waste Portland, OR factory has released three colorways of the Chef Knife to honor the Gerber founding family.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Gear, the leading outdoor brand dedicated to crafting problem-solving tools, announces today the release of a limited edition 85th Anniversary Chef Knife to commemorate 85 legendary years of knife production in Portland. Designed and built at Gerber's zero-waste facility in Portland, the 85th Anniversary Chef Knife will be available in three unique color options to honor the Gerber founding family.

In 1939, advertising agency owner Joseph Gerber began manufacturing culinary knives as gifts for his clients, from that auspicious moment Gerber Gear was born. Early on, his son Ham joined the company, followed by his other son Pete in 1951. The new 85th Anniversary Chef Knife honors the Gerber family and those original products, celebrating the continued innovation in knife-making at Gerber's facility today.

Gerber's 85th Anniversary Chef Knife will be produced in a limited run of 255 units, with 85 knives per color. The heather burlap Micarta handle pays homage to Joseph Gerber, while the black linen represents Pete and the maroon linen signifies Ham. Each knife is packaged in an elegant walnut keepsake box, complete with a branded print insert

Key product details:

Magnacut steel blade

Micarta handle

Lead-in grip design

Tall grind plain edge

Overall length: 12.4"

Blade length: 7.3"

Overall weight: 7.3oz

"Gerber's manufacturing journey is reflected in this 85th Anniversary Chef's Knife, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship and forward-thinking design we've been perfecting over the decades," said Ashley Williams, Global Head of Global Marketing for Gerber Gear. "We remain as committed as ever to developing tools that inspire people to pursue their passions, drawing from the legacy of Joe Gerber's visionary spirit to continue creating products that serve our customers' needs."

Like all Gerber products, the 85th Anniversary Chef Knife is backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty hailed as one of the best in the industry.

To learn more about the Chef Knife, please visit www.gerbergear.com or connect with Gerber on Instagram and Facebook.

Download images of the Chef Knife HERE

About Gerber:

Gerber is a global outdoor brand founded in 1939 that builds knives, multi-tools, and problem-solving gear for wherever the pursuit may lead you. For over 80 years, Gerber knives and tools have been used by mountain climbers, trail hikers, backpackers, kayakers, and more. Gerber products are at home on a hunt in the middle of nowhere, and patio campsites right outside the home. All Gerber products are backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit www.gerbergear.com.

