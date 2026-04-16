Commemorating America 250, BofA Announces $5M Founding Sponsorship of Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Continued Commitment to Restoration of More Than 100 Presidential Portraits

The announcement is being made at a private event in Washington, bringing together civic leaders, cultural institutions, business executives and clients during a pivotal week in the nation's capital focused on democracy, leadership and the global economy.

Preserving the Presidency — Past and Present

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Opening July 4, 2026 and set in the North Dakota Badlands – the place that shaped Theodore Roosevelt's worldview and leadership – the library will explore the presidency, conservation, civic responsibility and the evolving American experiment. As a founding sponsor, Bank of America is supporting the development of the library and its inaugural exhibitions, including Theodore Roosevelt's White House and a featured photography exhibit by Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer David Hume Kennerly. As a former Official White House Photographer who has documented thirteen consecutive U.S. presidents, Kennerly's work transcends any single administration. The Kennerly exhibition opening this fall offers an intimate look at the presidency and the people behind it over the last half-century, as well as the cultural moments that shaped the nation. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is currently being built in Medora, N.D., a project made possible through the dedicated support of state leadership, including Sec. Doug Burgum in his capacity as Governor of North Dakota.

"Bank of America has grown alongside our country by helping people, businesses of every size, and communities prosper," said Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America. "The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library—and the Kennerly exhibition on the modern presidency—reflect Theodore Roosevelt's belief that strong leadership and democratic institutions drive economic opportunity. We commend Secretary Burgum's leadership, from his time as governor to today, in advancing a vision that links history, civic responsibility, and long‑term prosperity."

National Portrait Gallery

The sponsorship builds on Bank of America's long-standing support for historic preservation and public education, including its support of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery through the Bank of America Art Conservation Project.

As part of the initiative, the Portrait Gallery is undertaking a comprehensive conservation effort focused on "America's Presidents," its signature exhibition since 1962. The project includes assessment and potential conservation of 110 presidential portraits and frames, many of which have never undergone formal conservation, ensuring these works remain available to the public for generations to come. Following conservation, the portraits will return to public view as part of the museum's collection and the "America's Presidents" gallery.

As America approaches its semiquincentennial, these two efforts reflect a shared recognition: history is not only something to preserve, but something to engage—through institutions, leadership and civic participation.

More information about Bank of America's celebrations of America's 250th anniversary and its long-standing support for communities, culture and education is available on the company's website at: www.bofa.com/america250.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

Carla Molina, Bank of America

Phone: 1.512.397.2402

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation