Commencement Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 14th
Commencement Bank invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Mar 11, 2019, 08:35 ET
TACOMA, Wash., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, specializing in small business lending and cash management services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer H.R. "Hal" Russell, President & Chief Operating Officer John Manolides, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Tom Dhamers will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 14th.
DATE: Thursday, March 14th
TIME: 10:00 AM PDT
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/314Pre-OTCBanksVIC
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
2018 Company Highlights
- Reported net income of $5,036,000 and $1.34 per share for 2018, compared to $2,120,000 and $0.55 per share for 2017.
- Total assets increased 9% to $357.5 million as compared to $327.8 million as of December 31, 2017.
- The efficiency ratio decreased to 56.7% for the year as compared to 62.1% for the same period in 2017.
About Commencement Bank
Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce County, South King County, Thurston County and the surrounding areas. The team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community.
Presentation Abstract
The Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) presentation will provide the company's growth strategy and how they achieved their most profitable year in the Bank's history in 2018. It will also include an overview of the bank, an in-depth look at their portfolio, and what they plan to accomplish next.
About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
CONTACTS:
Commencement Bank
Hal Russell
Chief Executive Officer
253.284.1801
hrrussell@commencementbank.com
John Manolides
President & Chief Operating Officer
253.284.1802
jmanolides@commencementbank.com
Tom Dhamers
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
253.284.1803
tdhamers@commencementbank.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
