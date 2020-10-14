Commencement of Drilling Operations for Jack-up ENERGY ENTICER

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Offshore is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling operations with Qatargas for the GustoMSC CJ50 jack-up unit, "Energy Enticer". The Energy Enticer had a safe and successful mobilization to Qatar Petroleum's North Field in early September 2020 despite recent global industry challenges. The Energy Enticer is the first of three drilling units to commence long-term contracts with Qatargas on behalf of Qatar Petroleum.

Chairman and CEO Dr. Yuanhui Sun stated, "We are very proud to announce this significant milestone in the history of Northern Offshore.

The superior level of commitment shared by our customer, Qatar Petroleum, and Northern Offshore's rig-based and onshore teams has allowed us to successfully overcome the uncertainty and operational challenges from Covid-19 and focus on delivering the first of our four high specification new build jack-ups into the Middle East region."

About Northern Offshore

Northern Offshore is a global offshore drilling company that has historically operated in various markets around the world including the North Sea, West Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The company's fleet consists of one floating production vessel and four (4) high specification jack-up rigs. More information on Northern Offshore is available on the company's website at http://www.northernoffshore.com.

SOURCE Northern Offshore, Ltd.

Related Links

https://northernoffshore.com

