Ben Caballero, broker-owner of HomesUSA.com, is the #1 ranked real estate agent in the U.S. on the REAL Trends 2018 "The Thousand" list for Transactions Sides and Sales Volume, it was announced today, and Ben had this reaction:

"Technology continues to enable us to improve how homes are bought and sold. The REAL Trends' rankings aren't just a measure of unit sales and dollar volume. Rather, they're a gauge as to who is innovating and thinking creatively. As service professionals, we aim for new heights as we improve the way we do business and respond to the evolving needs of our clients. I am pleased to be ranked alongside so many forward-thinking agents." – Ben Caballero

In 2017, Ben had 4799 home sales, totaling $1.906 billion in volume, topping his previous record set in 2016 by a wide margin. (That year, he had 3556 home sales totaling $1.444 billion in volume.) Between 2004 and 2017, Ben had 25,248 home sales totaling $8.621 billion in volume.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com

Ben Caballero is the world's most productive real estate agent, as recognized by Guinness World Records. Top-ranked in America by REAL Trends since 2013, as published in the Wall Street Journal, he is also the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year; a feat he has achieved in each of the last 3 years. An award-winning innovator, Caballero is the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com®, Inc., working with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

