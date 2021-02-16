STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced by Essity on December 10, 2020, discussions are ongoing between Essity and the Australian hygiene company Asaleo Care concerning the acquisition of additional shares in Asaleo Care.Today, February 16, 2021, information has been reported in media that the parties have reached an agreement in principle on the acquisition of shares at a price of AUD 1.40 and the payment of a certain share dividend.

Essity can confirm that the discussions are at an advanced stage and that the parties have agreed on terms and conditions including the price mentioned above.

More information will be presented in the near future.

Note: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:10 p.m. CET on February 16, 2021.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/comments-from-essity-on-media-information-concerning-the-acquisition-of-shares-in-asaleo-care,c3287847

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3287847/1373763.pdf Comments from Essity on media information concerning the acquisition of shares in Asaleo Care

SOURCE Essity