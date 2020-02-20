CommentSold And Lightspeed Partner To Offer Brick And Mortar Boutique Retailers Access To A New Selling Channel

"This is powerful because CommentSold and Lightspeed are advocates for the same goal of enabling owners to grow their businesses," said Andy Smith, COO of CommentSold. "CommentSold provides a frictionless social shopping experience that allows stores to sell right on Facebook, Instagram, and personalized mobile apps. Paired with Lightspeed's scalable point-of-sale systems, these stores can now seamlessly sell everywhere, giving them a chance at competing in an ever-changing marketplace."

Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins' 2018 internet trends report states that 78 percent of American consumers have discovered retail products to buy via Facebook. ROTH Capital Partners reports that 45 percent of millennials have purchased apparel products from brands they discovered on Instagram.

"This integration is a response to a need we've heard from our retail users," said Peter Dougherty, Lightspeed's Senior Director of Partnerships. "We are excited to offer our customers easy access to sell on social because it makes something that might have felt intimidating suddenly become attainable."

Users of Lightspeed and CommentSold will auto-sync inventory from Lightspeed to CommentSold. CommentSold then automates retail operations like invoicing and streamlines shipping and fulfillment for inventory sold on social.

ABOUT COMMENTSOLD

CommentSold is a comment selling and e-commerce platform that powers 11K online retailers, primarily in women's fast fashion. CommentSold is known for "comment selling," where retailers post on Facebook and Instagram and shoppers comment "sold" to purchase items. Additionally, it is an e-commerce solution for SMBs, providing social selling tools, personalized websites, white-labeled mobile apps, and a complete backend for product intake, inventory management, and shipping/fulfillment.

Learn about CommentSold: commentsold.com .

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Learn about Lightspeed: www.lightspeedhq.com .

