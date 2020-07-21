CommentSold Announces Launch Of Branded Mobile Apps For Live And Social Selling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommentSold, a digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses to unlock sales growth through live and social selling, today announced that it is expanding its platform capability with the launch of branded mobile apps for all of its eligible merchant customers. Retail SMBs using the CommentSold platform will now be able to control their own brand channel and expand their live-selling capabilities through a CommentSold-powered branded app that allows them to sell via livestream through social media and their app at the same time using a single, centralized inventory.

"Given the current retail environment, offering a livestream shopping experience that is mobile-friendly is crucial to growing sales and reaching new customers," said Brandon Kruse, CEO of CommentSold. "In our tests, retailers leveraging a branded app as an additional live-selling channel have quickly seen mobile grow to account for the majority of their sales, which increased, on average, by more than 20% within six months of app launch. In addition, mobile app shoppers were 220% more likely to become repeat customers than shoppers on other channels."

The CommentSold-powered branded apps offer a range of unique selling features, including "Live in the App," which allows retailers to sell via livestream on their own app, their Facebook page and their Facebook Group concurrently using the same broadcast and a single, centralized inventory. The "Shop the Look" feature allows sellers to curate outfits and recommend complementary products to complete a style. The apps also enable merchants to send push notifications about promotions, sales and new arrivals, and to pre-record videos for product demonstrations.

"Branded apps give our customers more control over their brand experience, the ability to secure their audience of followers and additional ways to engage with their shoppers in real time," Kruse added. "Expanding into new channels and verticals is a key part of our growth strategy and we couldn't be prouder to launch this new offering to empower our customers by putting their shops in their customers' hands."

Branded iOS and Android apps are available for all CommentSold customers who pay $149 per month for the complete digital solution. Shoppers who download a retailer's branded app can enjoy an enhanced mobile shopping experience that allows them to create waitlists for sold-out items and sort items using filters and tags to easily find what they are looking for.

About CommentSold

CommentSold provides the complete technology infrastructure retail SMBs need to operate and grow their businesses. The digital platform simplifies inventory and order management, payments, invoicing, labeling, packaging and fulfillment processing for business owners, and enables live and social selling on social media, mobile apps and websites. Retail SMBs can run their entire selling operation on the CommentSold platform, while DTC and larger traditional retailers will soon be able to use the platform to expand from conventional selling channels into live and social selling. The company was named for "comment selling," which refers to retailers posting on social networks and enabling shoppers to purchase items in real time by typing "sold" in the comments of a post. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, CommentSold currently powers e-commerce operations, including live and social selling, for more than 3,000 companies. For more information, please visit CommentSold.com.

SOURCE CommentSold

Related Links

http://www.commentsold.com

