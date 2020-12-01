Commerce and content powerhouse Knocking partners with RightThisMinute to bring online shopping to a national audience

"We provide our broadcasting partners with thoughtfully chosen content to integrate into their shows..." Tweet this

RightThisMinute Executive Producer Phil Alvidrez said, "Bringing ecommerce into our show was an easy decision once we met with the Knocking team. They have unique experience and expertise to create a powerful everyday shopping platform for our audience that we would not find anywhere else."



RightThisMinute, America's #1 viral video show, delivers two fresh half hours Monday-Friday, and is cleared in 97% of the U.S.market. RTM journalists curate trending video content on TV, online & mobile before it goes viral. In Season 10, RTM is a powerful brand, delivering millions of monthly views on TV and digital.



About RightThisMinute

RightThisMinute is a joint venture of MagicDust Television, Cox Media Group, The E.W. Scripps Company and Gray Television. Disney Domestic Television distributes RightThisMInute to more than 200 of America's leading television stations.

About Knocking

Knocking is the leader of content and e-commerce for broadcast television, streaming and radio media companies. Learn more at Knocking.com.



