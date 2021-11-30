Commerce Cloud Market to Grow by USD 27.33 bn | Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

This 120-page report on the commerce cloud market includes segmentation by component (platforms and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report also offers key industry opportunities, along with the latest trends, drivers, and threats.

The commerce cloud market is driven by growing social media penetration and the need for optimizing operational efficiency. However, skepticism in using cloud-based solutions might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Commerce Cloud Companies:

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apptus Technologies AB

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Sitecore Holding II AS

VTEX eCommerce Platform Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Commerce Cloud Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Platforms - size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commerce Cloud Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Grab an Exclusive Sample Report for more information about the contribution of each segment

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: The healthcare cloud computing market has been segmented by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The healthcare cloud computing market has been segmented by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Cloud Backup and Recovery Market: The cloud backup and recovery market has been segmented by end-user (ICT, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

Commerce Cloud Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apptus Technologies AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sitecore Holding II AS, and VTEX eCommerce Platform Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

