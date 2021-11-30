Commerce Cloud Market to Grow by USD 27.33 bn | Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Nov 30, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commerce cloud market is set to grow by USD 27.33 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%.
This 120-page report on the commerce cloud market includes segmentation by component (platforms and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report also offers key industry opportunities, along with the latest trends, drivers, and threats.
The commerce cloud market is driven by growing social media penetration and the need for optimizing operational efficiency. However, skepticism in using cloud-based solutions might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.
Major Commerce Cloud Companies:
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apptus Technologies AB
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Sitecore Holding II AS
- VTEX eCommerce Platform Ltd.
Commerce Cloud Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Platforms - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Commerce Cloud Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Commerce Cloud Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 27.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.93
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apptus Technologies AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sitecore Holding II AS, and VTEX eCommerce Platform Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
