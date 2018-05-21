Commerce Data Connection (CDC) Listed on Huobi Korea

- CDC, World's First Blockchain-based Consumption Data Network Platform to Revolutionize the Advertising Ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CDC (Commerce Data Connection), a consumer data blockchain, will be listed on Huobi Korea on May 21st, a first listing in South Korea. CDC is the first blockchain-based decentralized global consumer data sharing network platform.

To celebrate Huobi Korea's first listing, CDC plans to airdrop a total of 65,000,000 tokens worth 1,000,000 US dollars.

CDC was developed to enable customized advertising by analysing consumer data using blockchain characteristics such as decentralization, traceability, resistance to modification, and others to store consumer related data which is then analysed to conduct consumer targeting for customized adverts. Users can use CDC's WeChat applet, payment DApp, or browser to upload consumption data and receive CDC tokens based on the amount of valid consumption data uploaded, and the uploaded data will then be stored on the CDC network after being sorted with AI technology. Advertisers then can use the consumption data to expose adverts with customized keywords to targeted users. During this process, advertisers can save overall advertisement marketing costs by cutting out the middleman. More information is available on the website: http://cdc.tech.

Users can realize the value of their consumption data and advertisers can conduct more accurate targeting adverts. By creating an efficient and trust-backed profit distribution system through blockchain, CDC plans to restructure the global advertisement marketing industry's production system.

"We are very happy to have this very rare opportunity to introduce CDC to the Korean market where one of the leading exchanges, Huobi has recently expanded their operations," says Yang Ning, Founder of CDC. "We hope to create a new advertising ecosystem in which everyone can benefit. Users can realize the value of their own consumption data, and advertisers can obtain more efficient advertising routes. We will do our best to introduce CDC to more exchanges."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commerce-data-connection-cdc-listed-on-huobi-korea-300651735.html

SOURCE CDC