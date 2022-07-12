Commerce Data Platform Klover Taps Colette Freeman as Chief People & Administrative Officer

Freeman's appointment comes as the company continues to expand and prepare for the launch of its free neobanking service later this year

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klover , a leading fintech and data platform co-founded by CEO Brian Mandelbaum & CTO Dominic Bennett that is democratizing access to modern financial services by leveraging consumers' permissioned data, today announced that they have hired Colette Freeman as the new Chief People & Administrative Officer. The appointment comes as the company continues its upward momentum by expanding its executive leadership and employee base, including new hires from Pinterest, Twitter, Numerator, Varo and Google.

Freeman brings over two decades of multifaceted and strategic industry experience to Klover. In her new role, Freeman will manage the company's talent operations, further develop the company's HR strategy and DE&I initiatives, and bolster recruitment efforts. Founded in 2019, the company has grown at a rapid pace, and Freeman's leadership capabilities will further spearhead these advancements.

"Colette holds an impressive portfolio of dedicated leadership and proven strategic success launching start-ups and leading high-growth companies," said Mandelbaum. "We're thrilled to have her on board as we continue to grow, and with our new banking service launching later this year, we're confident that her bold leadership and ability to expand our team will further support the next steps we have in store for the company."

Previously, Freeman held the position of Chief People Officer at Tempus Labs, Inc. where she was responsible for leading the expansion of its hybrid workforce of over 2,000 employees. Freeman also led her team to pioneer several pivotal company-wide initiatives involving workplace performance analysis and optimization, culture, inclusion and talent strategy.

Prior to that, she served as Founder and Managing Director of Donegan Consulting. She also worked as the Founding Director of People at Trunk Club, following a career at McKinsey & Company managing several global initiatives.

Freeman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Fairfield University and is currently serving as a Board Member on JB Training Solutions. She resides in Chicago with her family.

The other executive new hires come from Big Tech backgrounds, each holding over a decade of strategic sales and operational experience. They will leverage their expertise to grow the company's sales partnership base, bolster its data analysis capabilities, and streamline brand communication and business development.

Later this year, the company is poised to launch its fee-free neobanking service, making banking accessible and affordable to its current 3+ million users and the general public. The service, compatible with Apple Wallet, will be available directly on the Klover app, which can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play. Advertisers will benefit from Klover's new banking product with an increase in zero-party data collection, which helps companies target consumers with products that matter to them. All zero-party data that Klover collects is ethically sourced and delivers new sources of revenue for businesses in various ways, from marketing to analytics.

About Klover

Klover's mission is to give access to modern financial services to consumers by leveraging their most valuable asset: their data. Using Klover's platform, millions of consumers can access their earned wages in seconds with no interest, no credit check and no hidden fees. Unlike many financial institutions that rely heavily on consumer fees, Klover's business model revolves around leveraging consumer-permissioned data and insights in concert with trusted partners. Klover was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago. For more information, visit www.joinklover.com

SOURCE Klover