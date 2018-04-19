Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will outline department's plans for stirring economic growth at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon, May 14

Secretary Ross, a former bankruptcy specialist and American investor, has been an increasingly common fixture on CNBC amidst the United States' looming trade war with China (a result of President Trump's deluge of new tariffs and changes to US trade policies) and his recent decision to overrule officials in the Census Bureau, an agency housed within the Department of Commerce, on the inclusion of a controversial citizenship question in the 2020 census.

Lunch will be served in the club's Ballroom at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets to the luncheon.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put COMMERCE in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Contact:

Lindsay Underwood

lunderwood@press.org

(202) 662-7561

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commerce-secretary-wilbur-ross-will-outline-departments-plans-for-stirring-economic-growth-at-national-press-club-headliners-luncheon-may-14-300633353.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

https://www.press.org

