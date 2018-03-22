CommerceHub Announces Availability of Enhanced Delivery Experiences for Large Omni-Channel Retailers

Through the partnership, retailers that use CommerceHub's leading drop-ship platform and network to expand their product selections will have the ability to add on Convey's active delivery management solution to help unlock new revenue growth opportunities in product categories that require complex delivery orchestration, such as furniture, exercise equipment, and high-end electronics.

"Many of our retailer customers are successfully maintaining and growing ecommerce market share by rapidly expanding their product selections to offer consumers the products they want, with rapid delivery experiences," said Frank Poore, CommerceHub's Founder and CEO. "We've also seen our retailer customers successfully increase ecommerce GMV by launching into new product categories that may require complex delivery orchestrations above and beyond what is provided by common parcel carriers. Our partnership with Convey," he continued, "will significantly enhance the delivery capabilities of our platform and network to enable our retailer customers to provide exceptional consumer delivery experiences, regardless of how the product is delivered."

"Leading retailers have long leveraged CommerceHub's platform and network to grow their ecommerce businesses," said Rob Taylor, Convey's CEO. "Through this partnership, CommerceHub retailers can benefit from Convey's platform and gain proactive communication with consumers throughout the delivery process, retailer-branded tracking pages for consumers, delivery experience feedback to drive better outcomes and access to a large network of pre-integrated carriers."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a distributed commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helped over 11,500 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve an estimated $16 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2017.

About Convey

Convey enables businesses worldwide to take control of shipping and delivery. Our cloud-based platform connects disparate data and processes, giving shippers the insight to make smart decisions, and the tools to take action. From parcel to freight, and first to final mile, Convey helps the world's largest brands create better delivery outcomes while reducing costs, improving visibility and transforming transportation into their next competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Convey is based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at: www.getconvey.com.

