CommerceHub Announces Five-Year Agreement with Office Depot Europe to Extend Exclusive Drop-Ship Platform Services

HERTFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Depot Europe, a leading retailer of workspace solutions, has extended its relationship with CommerceHub, a leading ecommerce enablement platform of over 12,000 retailers, brands and suppliers, with a five-year agreement to further improve supply chain efficiencies across their European operations and drive ecommerce growth.

"With CommerceHub, we gained the flexibility to quickly adapt to market conditions and expand our product range to better meet the needs of our customers," said Raffael Reinhold, CEO, Office Depot Europe. "We have dramatically improved our fulfillment and delivery capabilities and seen our online revenue accelerate, all while continuing to provide a great customer experience. We see our work with CommerceHub as mission-critical as we continue to expand our ecommerce presence."

"Since we began working with Office Depot Europe, we have helped them strategically grow their drop-ship network to offer a more distributed product range and create a more efficient supply chain in the UK and Europe," said Philip Hall, Managing Director of European Operations, CommerceHub. "We are excited to continue our great work together and will focus on strengthening Office Depot Europe's supplier partnerships and enhancing ecommerce processes to provide the best possible experience for their customers and to support their revenue goals."

About Office Depot Europe

Office Depot Europe helps create great workspaces for everyone, everywhere as a leading supplier of workplace solutions across Europe. Office Depot operates in multiple countries and works closely with some of the world's biggest brands to the smallest start-ups, and everything in between. Office Depot has decades of experience and expertise and offer an integrated, multi-channel platform of websites, stores and dedicated professionals across our three main channels and brands: Office Depot (Contract), Viking (Direct), and Retail. Office Depot works hard so our customers can focus on growing their businesses and provide them with expertise in workplace supplies, technology, writing & machines, facilities, furniture & presentation, paper, labels & envelopes, filing & solutions and general office supplies & mailing. Office Depot Europe is a trademark of AURELIUS Group, a pan-European investment group. For more information, please visit officedepot.eu.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helps more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

