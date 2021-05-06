CommerceHub Announces Technology Leader Bryan Dove as New CEO to Catalyze Online Revenue Opportunities for Global Retailers and Brands

"As retailers and brands face a significant shift in omnichannel retail and accelerating ecommerce adoption, companies are looking for trusted partners to help them navigate this change. I'm excited to join the CommerceHub team at this unique time," said Bryan Dove, CEO, CommerceHub.

He succeeds company founder, Frank Poore, as part of a planned transition. Dove noted, "Frank built a progressive company that has fostered meaningful partnerships with the world's leading retailers and brands. I'm humbled by the opportunity to step in and help our customers shape the future of retail."

Dove brings over two decades of experience in the technology sector, including successful tenures at Microsoft and Amazon Web Services where he led large-scale technology organizations. He most recently served as CEO at Skyscanner, a leading global travel marketplace serving a global customer base to find the best travel options for flights, hotels, and cars. During his tenure at Skyscanner, he led the company to over 500% growth by reaching hundreds of millions of travelers, surpassing $25 billion in gross bookings annually and creating several new award-winning products.

"We believe in the tremendous growth ahead for the ecommerce sector and see CommerceHub as an indispensable partner to the ecosystem by enabling retailers and brands to drive revenue and improve their customer experience," said Adam Berger, Managing Director, Insight Partners. "CommerceHub will benefit greatly from Bryan's experience and his ability to cast a big, bold vision for customer-centric solutions, and his ability to inspire teams to deliver on them."

Berger added, "CommerceHub is primed to accelerate innovation and support retailers and brands as they transform their digital businesses in the months and years to come."

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. CommerceHub helps its robust network of thousands of retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $30 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

