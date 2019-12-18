CommerceHub Expands Leadership and Accelerates Marketplace Services Investments to Support Direct-to-Consumer Growth

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, Inc. ("CommerceHub"), a leading distributed commerce network for retailers and brands, today announced Ranjit Mulgaonkar as Vice President and General Manager for Marketplace and Advertising Services. In this role, Mulgaonkar will lead the effort to support retailers, brands and distributors as they grow their direct-to-consumer businesses.

"Marketplaces are quickly maturing, accounting for more than 50% of global online retail sales," said Todd Johnson, President, CommerceHub. "This marks a significant opportunity for both retailers and brands and is the driving force behind our decision to invest in top talent and accelerate investments in managed marketplace services."

Johnson added, "Ranjit has built trusted relationships across the industry and has extensive global experience helping sellers grow overall sales on top marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart and eBay and advertising channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram. Our customers will benefit greatly from his expertise as we continue to help them generate revenue from their direct-to-consumer presence."

"CommerceHub has an unparalleled portfolio of global consumer brands and the expertise to help them maximize marketplace performance and capitalize on additional revenue opportunities like drop shipping through our retailer partners," said Ranjit Mulgaonkar, Vice President and General Manager for Marketplace and Advertising Services, CommerceHub. "This is an exciting time to join CommerceHub and help our customers realize the full value of marketplaces and advertising channels to effectively and strategically build their brand."

Mulgaonkar has more than 25 years of ecommerce industry experience specifically focused on marketplace and digital advertising management, strategy and operations. Prior to joining CommerceHub, he was Vice President of Marketplace Business for Telebrands, Corp, a leader in the direct response marketing, Founder and CEO of DNA Response, a full-service marketplace management company, and Director of Business Development for Amazon in Seller Services.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a distributed commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helped more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve an estimated $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2018. Visit commercehub.com.

SOURCE CommerceHub

Related Links

https://www.commercehub.com

