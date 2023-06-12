CommerceHub Names Richard Cortez SVP of Operations to Deliver Increasing Value and Service to Customers

News provided by

CommerceHub

12 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

LATHAM, N.Y., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced the appointment of Richard Cortez to the position of Senior Vice President, Operations, reporting to CEO Bryan Dove.

Continue Reading
Richard Cortez, CommerceHub SVP Operations
Richard Cortez, CommerceHub SVP Operations

In this newly created role, Cortez leads CommerceHub's Implementation and Services teams, with responsibility for the company's global managed services. He is a highly experienced services operator with a consistent track record of building high-performing global teams with winning cultures. Prior to CommerceHub, Cortez co-founded two companies and held several leadership roles at large global organizations including Silicon Graphics, Dell, and Citrix. His teams managed services for customers including 498 of the Fortune 500, where he guided several highly successful, multi-year strategic relationships. While at Dell, Cortez led some of the largest engagements in the company's history and was recognized for building and leading a 2,200-person team from # 8 to # 1 in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Services. 

"Richard is a tremendous addition to our team and will be instrumental in scaling and increasing the levels of service and the positive outcomes CommerceHub will drive for our global customers," said Bryan Dove, CommerceHub CEO. "A significant number of our new customers are embracing a managed services model, and Richard and his team are committed to ensuring these retailers and brands are successful in achieving their ecommerce objectives and growing their businesses profitably."

"CommerceHub provides an unmatched breadth and depth of SaaS offerings designed to move ecommerce forward, and the most extensive network bringing together retailers and brands to grow their businesses by better meeting evolving consumer needs," said Cortez. "Our approach is to operate from a foundation of trust, service and partnership, listening closely to our customers and working with them every day to help drive better outcomes that build lasting value." 

About CommerceHub 
CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com.

SOURCE CommerceHub

Also from this source

SaaS Tech Marketing Veteran Kevin Iaquinto joins CommerceHub as Chief Marketing Officer to Scale Company Growth

CommerceHub Names Aarthi Ramamurthy Chief Product Officer to Further Accelerate Customer-led Innovation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.