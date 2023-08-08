CommerceHub partners with Miravia to fuel its ecommerce growth

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks for global retailers and brands, today announced implementation of its ecommerce platform powered by ChannelAdvisor, with Miravia, a premier selling channel in Spain. The integration will power Miravia's mission to become the everyday ecommerce ecosystem where brands, buyers and creators connect.

With its implementation of CommerceHub's unified commerce platform, Miravia has access to CommerceHub's robust and comprehensive ecommerce solution, empowering connections to tens of thousands of brands that can now sell and promote their products on the Miravia marketplace. Through the partnership with CommerceHub, Miravia will help these merchants reach new buyers.

Miravia launched last year as a new ecommerce model in Spain, providing users with a vibrant and agile online shopping experience. It is both a marketplace and entertainment space where consumers can access a wide offering of products from their favorite brands, and learn about the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle through innovative solutions like exclusive content created by influencers or virtual make-up try-on lenses. It is also a unique platform for sellers and brands where they can have their own stores, with freedom to design them, select the products they offer, define prices and promotions, interact directly with customers and users, and apply their own loyalty programs.

"As Miravia launches in Spain, the fastest growing ecommerce market in Europe, we wanted to work with a platform that could help us scale the business and optimize our presence at pace," said Yann Fontaine, Miravia CEO. "CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor have unique capabilities in marketplace integration, helping brands to expand their sales reach while improving profitability. Their comprehensive platform, innovative SaaS solutions and the extensive commerce network they bring to the table made partnering with them a very easy decision."

"In today's dynamic ecommerce environment, it's more important than ever for brands and retailers to be able to reach customers through more diversified channels," said Pete Elmgren, CommerceHub CRO. "Those that leverage these platforms effectively have the potential to drive new audience discovery and grow online sales. Our integration with Miravia will help them streamline processes, drive growth, and generate faster results for their customers."

CommerceHub acquired ChannelAdvisor in 2022, providing customers with a unique ability to leverage a single, powerful platform that gives retailers and brands the operational agility to connect with more of today's consumers efficiently, scale their online business profitably, and grow ecommerce revenue. CommerceHub's unmatched platform supports more than 40,000 retailers and brands, 420 channels, and processes more than 2.4 billion ecommerce transactions per year.

For more information on achieving dramatic business outcomes, visit www.commercehub.com and www.channeladvisor.com.

About Miravia
Miravia is a new e-commerce model in Spain, which provides the user with a new shopping experience. It is both a marketplace and an entertainment space where consumers can access a wide offer of products from their favourite brands for their daily needs but also to the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle through innovative solutions like exclusive content created by influencers or virtual make-up try-on lenses. It is also a unique platform for Sellers and brands where they can have their own stores, with absolute freedom to design them, select products, define prices and promotions, interact directly with customers and users, and apply their own loyalty programs.

About CommerceHub
CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com.

