CommerceHub Signs Three-year, Exclusive Partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, a leading ecommerce enablement platform of over 15,000 retailers, brands and suppliers, signed a three-year, exclusive agreement with BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ). CommerceHub provides online order fulfillment and delivery accuracy solutions in support of the company's drop-ship program.

"With online order volumes at new highs, the order fulfillment and delivery operations have to be well-executed to keep the supply chain moving and ensure a great customer experience," said Tom Barone, Chief Revenue Officer, CommerceHub. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BJ's and helping them accelerate their digital priorities to further extend their drop-ship network and grow their online business."

BJ's has made significant progress in expanding its omnichannel offerings and rolling out new digital services, including the launch of curbside pickup in August 2020. In recent years, the company has also launched an improved website, mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick-up in club, same-day delivery and more.

"We help our members save time and money with our convenient shopping options and unbeatable value," said Monica Schwartz, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're excited to continue to enhance our drop-ship program with CommerceHub to help members find everything they need in a convenient, one-stop shop on BJs.com."

About BJ's Wholesale Club

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 150 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. CommerceHub helps its robust network of thousands of retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $30 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

