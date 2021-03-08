CommerceHub to Participate in Bank of America's 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, a leading provider of ecommerce solutions for enterprise retailers and brands, today announced it has been invited to co-host a session on the growing importance of the digital supply chain at this year's Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference.

The conference is being held virtually March 9-11, 2021, with major retailers, including BJ's Wholesale Club, Walmart, Macy's, DICK'S Sporting Goods and more set to speak about how changing demographics and new technologies in the current environment are driving innovation, consumer preferences and efficiencies.

CommerceHub's Chief Revenue Officer, Tom Barone will co-host a 'fireside chat' session with Robby Ohmes, Consumer Team Analyst at Bank of America Global Research on Tuesday, March 9 at 3:30PM (EST) to discuss how retailers and brands can position themselves for ecommerce success with a digital supply chain that drives revenue growth while protecting the customer experience.

"We're thrilled to have been invited to participate in Bank of America's 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference," said Tom Barone, Chief Revenue Officer at CommerceHub. "The retail industry has seen major shifts over the last year. To be successful in ecommerce, retailers and brands need to think more strategically about how to optimize their supply chain with digital capabilities that expand distribution capabilities, extend inventory assortment, and strengthen logistics operations. Our network of thousands of brands, retailers and suppliers are experiencing significant growth using this approach. We're excited to have this opportunity to share our best practices for strengthening the supply chain and enhancing the customer experience at this event."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. CommerceHub helps its robust network of thousands of retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $30 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

