commercetools Introduces 'Autonomous Commerce' Category And Unveils Sphere Platform For The AI Era of Shopping

commercetools declares 'Autonomous Commerce' the next major era in commerce in which AI systems make and execute operational decisions in real-time.

Autonomous commerce systems sense signals, determine the right action, and carry it out, within rules and boundaries.

commercetools Sphere provides the infrastructure for autonomous commerce, enabling enterprises to adopt AI-driven operations without rebuilding existing systems.

Sphere already powers more than $100 billion in annualized GMV and is designed for AI workloads operating at machine speed.

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the company that pioneered headless commerce and helped define the MACH movement, today introduced Autonomous Commerce, the new category for the AI era where businesses drive commerce operations faster and at a greater scale through AI systems that operate independently in real-time.

AI is rapidly becoming an active participant in commerce, from making decisions, executing actions, and operating at a speed and scale unmatched by humans. While agentic shopping focuses on AI acting on behalf of customers, autonomous commerce extends AI across enterprise operations, enabling systems to make and execute decisions in real-time. Instead of waiting for human input, autonomous commerce systems sense signals, determine the right action, and carry it out across pricing, inventory or marketing, within rules and boundaries.

Autonomous commerce demands three things no enterprise can deliver today: a headless foundation exposing every product, price, and checkout as real-time APIs; intelligence that orchestrates agents across pricing, promotions, and fulfillment from one platform; and governance giving every agent an identity, a scope, and human approval where it counts.

"The commerce industry is entering its biggest transition since the shift from monolithic to headless commerce," said Chief Executive Officer Doug McNary. "It spent the last decade optimizing websites and apps for humans. The next decade will be about building systems that can support both humans and AI agents acting autonomously on their behalf to drive conversion. That requires a flexible and agile infrastructure which commercetools has been preparing for."

commercetools transformed the industry more than a decade ago by breaking commerce away from rigid, monolithic platforms and enabling API-first, headless architectures built for the web and mobile era. Since then, commercetools has helped enterprises adopt headless architectures, running unified commerce, and more recently, agentic commerce capabilities.

As part of the announcement, commercetools unveiled commercetools Sphere, an enterprise commerce platform that brings together commercetools' AI-native infrastructure and agent governance into a unified platform designed to provide the headless foundation required for the autonomous era.

Sphere already powers over $100 billion in annualized GMV at under 60 milliseconds average response time and is primed for autonomous workloads where AI agents act at machine speed.

Both headless and API-first, it will host the commerce modules including carts, orders, checkout, catalog, inventory, search, promotions and customer management. It also provides the secure entry point through which any AI agent, from commercetools, third parties or customers, can access commerce APIs, while enterprises retain full control over the guardrails - the permissions, policies and limits - that govern what every agent is allowed to do.

While AI is already increasingly participating in shopping by discovering products, comparing options, making decisions and transacting on behalf of customers, commercetools believes commerce is entering another major transition where agents will increasingly execute and optimize commerce operations autonomously rather than simply assist them. A recent Gartner study found that 80% of chief executives expect AI will force operational overhauls to their business from digital to autonomous.

"When we launched commercetools, we believed commerce should be flexible, headless and built for constant change. That philosophy matters even more in a world where AI agents become active participants in commerce itself," said Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Dirk Hoerig. "Autonomous Commerce is not a feature. It is the next category of commerce. The companies that succeed will be the ones whose systems can act autonomously and react to market changes in seconds."

Sphere will enable enterprises to integrate autonomous commerce throughout their operations, including:

Pricing: Dynamic pricing agents will monitor competitor prices, demand velocity, stock levels and margin targets simultaneously, adjusting prices in real time, protecting margin on low-stock items and staying competitive on high-intent categories, without a single manual rule update. Inventory and Reordering: Autonomous inventory agents forecast demand using real-time and historical signals, and automatically trigger replenishment orders when thresholds are met. Campaigns and Promotions: Autonomous agents will select the audience, set the discount parameters and launch across channels automatically, measuring performance and adjusting in real time, based on an initial goal set by marketers. Personalization at scale: Autonomous personalization engines adapt storefronts, product sequencing and promotional content for each visitor based on live behavioral signals. Fulfillment routing: Autonomous fulfillment agents select the optimal warehouse, carrier and route for each order in real time, factoring in stock location, delivery SLAs, cost and current carrier performance. They reroute automatically when a disruption occurs. B2B Procurement and Reordering: Autonomous agents manage routine procurement including monitoring contract terms, validating compliance, placing reorders against approved supplier lists and escalating only when decisions fall outside defined parameters.

commercetools will formally unveil its Autonomous Commerce vision during Shoptalk Europe (June 9-11) at Stall M30. This will include a preview of MosAIc, the first-ever autonomous commerce operations tool built for enterprises. It will enable multi-agent orchestration across pricing, promotions and fulfillment based on desired business outcomes.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Built on a headless, API-first foundation, our modular and scalable technology brings together the intelligence and orchestration to power agentic shopping and autonomous operations — with the governance enterprises need to run agents with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to respond to changing business needs quickly — realizing new opportunities faster, meeting the evolving demands of their customers, and expanding across offline and online channels, regions, brands, and business models without compromise.

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SOURCE commercetools