commercetools Recognized as a Top Performer with 24 Medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Reports

Independent analyst firm Paradigm B2B recognizes commercetools across all 24 categories evaluated in its 2026 Enterprise and Midmarket Combine reports.

commercetools earns 24 medals, including 16 gold, in strategic categories including Vision & Strategy, Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support and Site Search.

Recognition reinforces commercetools' continued innovation for B2B enterprises seeking to modernize digital commerce for the AI era.

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in autonomous commerce, today announced it has been recognized as one of the strongest-performing vendors in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine reports, earning recognition in every category evaluated in both the Enterprise and Midmarket editions.

Published annually by Paradigm B2B, the Combine reports evaluate leading B2B commerce platforms across product capabilities, strategy, execution and customer success. Unlike traditional analyst reports that rank vendors against one another, the Combine reports independently assess vendors across 12 individual strategic and product capability categories using 38 weighted criteria, customer feedback and in-depth product evaluations.

The approach enables organizations to assess vendors according to the capabilities that matter most to their business rather than relying on a single overall ranking. This year, commercetools earned 24 medals across the two reports, including 16 gold medals, receiving recognition in every category evaluated across both the Enterprise and Midmarket editions.

"Our B2B customers are navigating one of the biggest shifts digital commerce has experienced, as AI changes how businesses sell and how buyers purchase," said Doug McNary, Chief Executive Officer at commercetools. "This recognition validates both the strength of our platform today and our commitment to helping enterprises modernize faster for the AI era and prepare for agentic and B2B autonomous commerce. We're proud to be recognized not only for product innovation, but also for execution, customer success and long-term vision."

The results reinforce commercetools' strength across both strategic business capabilities, including vision, execution and customer success, and core commerce functionality spanning search, transaction management, promotions and integrations.

Among the most significant improvements this year was Site Search, where commercetools advanced from Bronze to Gold in both the Enterprise and Midmarket evaluations, reflecting continued investment in delivering faster, more intelligent product discovery experiences for complex B2B catalogs and buying journeys.

The recognition reflects commercetools' continued investment in helping enterprises build AI-ready digital commerce architectures. Over the past year, the company has expanded its platform Sphere with innovations that reduce the commercial and technical barriers to enterprise commerce modernization, including:

commercetools for Builders : Enables enterprises to build production-grade B2B commerce experiences in days using AI-powered development tools.

: Enables enterprises to build production-grade B2B commerce experiences in days using AI-powered development tools. Commerce Integration Layer : Simplifies integrations across enterprise commerce ecosystems.

: Simplifies integrations across enterprise commerce ecosystems. Modular Commerce: Enables organizations to modernize one commerce capability at a time without undertaking a full replatform.

Together, these innovations help enterprises modernize incrementally while preparing for increasingly intelligent buying experiences and autonomous commerce operations.

To learn more about how commercetools supports B2B organizations and to download a copy of the Paradigm B2B Combine Digital Commerce Solutions (Enterprise Edition) report, please visit the commercetools Analyst Report Access Center.

About commercetools

commercetools provides the leading autonomous commerce platform, helping enterprises transform digital commerce for the AI era. Built API-native from the start and AI-first by design, our technology enables agentic shopping experiences, automates commerce operations and gives businesses the agility to modernize faster, innovate continuously and operate more intelligently.

More than 600 global brands, retailers and enterprise companies rely on commercetools to power their digital commerce. Together, they process more than €120 billion in annualized GMV, over 700 million orders and more than one billion customer records on our platform.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE commercetools