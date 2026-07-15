commercetools Launches Modular Commerce Offerings, Enabling Enterprises to Modernize Without a Full Replatform

Enterprises can modernize critical commerce capabilities without replacing their existing commerce platform.

Core Commerce and Product Catalog are now available as standalone modules, reducing implementation risk and accelerating time-to-value.

Built on Sphere, commercetools' API-native platform, the new modules lower the barrier for enterprises to adopt AI-powered and autonomous commerce.

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in autonomous commerce, today announced new standalone commerce offerings for cart, order management and product catalog, enabling enterprises to reduce the cost, complexity and time required to modernize digital commerce by adopting individual capabilities without replacing their existing platforms.

For years, organizations looking to modernize digital commerce have faced an all-or-nothing decision: undertake a complex, multi-year replatforming project or continue operating on legacy technology. As AI accelerates the pace of commerce innovation, either approach is becoming increasingly difficult to justify. commercetools is offering modular solutions that change that model.

With Core Commerce and Product Catalog, enterprises can now adopt high-value commerce capabilities as independent modules that integrate with their existing technology stack. This enables businesses to modernize incrementally, reduce implementation time and realize business value faster, while maintaining a seamless path to the complete commercetools products as their needs evolve.

"As the pace of commerce innovation accelerates, companies can no longer afford to wait years to modernize," said Doug McNary, Chief Executive Officer at commercetools. "Enterprises want to solve immediate business problems, prove value quickly and evolve over time. Our new modular offerings let them modernize at their own pace while building a foundation that's ready for the future of AI-powered and autonomous commerce."

The launch introduces two standalone offerings:

Core Commerce : Delivers enterprise-grade cart and order management, checkout and customer management and B2B-native capabilities, and is designed to handle Black Friday-scale peaks without performance degradation.

: Delivers enterprise-grade cart and order management, checkout and customer management and B2B-native capabilities, and is designed to handle Black Friday-scale peaks without performance degradation. Product Catalog: Provides enterprise-scale product modeling, pricing, inventory and catalog management capable of supporting millions of SKUs, with built-in search and pricing.

Each module is designed to integrate with existing technology investments, allowing organizations to modernize the transactional layer and product catalog while keeping the rest of their commerce stack intact. Importantly, the modules provide a path for enterprises to adopt AI-assisted and agentic commerce more quickly, with built-in capabilities for structured, machine-readable product data and transaction-ready agentic ecosystems.

Built on Sphere, the same API-native platform trusted by the world's leading brands, Core Commerce and Product Catalog deliver proven scalability, enterprise-grade security and unparalleled flexibility.

The announcement builds on commercetools' strategy to reduce barriers to enterprise commerce modernization, as organizations increasingly prefer to modernize incrementally through best-of-breed capabilities. It follows the launch of commercetools for Builders and Commerce Integration Layer, which lower the technical barriers to creating modern commerce experiences. The new modular offerings minimize the commercial barriers, helping enterprises deliver immediate business value while preserving existing investments.

Core Commerce and Product Catalog are available immediately for new customers. Enterprises can start according to their needs, choosing Core Commerce to streamline the transactional layer, develop an enterprise-scale Product Catalog, and expand over time to the full commercetools platform as their commerce strategy evolves.

About commercetools

commercetools provides the leading autonomous commerce platform, helping enterprises transform digital commerce for the AI era. Built API-native from the start and AI-first by design, our technology enables agentic shopping experiences, automates commerce operations and gives businesses the agility to modernize faster, innovate continuously and operate more intelligently.

More than 600 global brands, retailers and enterprise companies rely on commercetools to power their digital commerce. Together, they process more than €120 billion in annualized GMV, over 700 million orders and more than one billion customer records on our platform.

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SOURCE commercetools