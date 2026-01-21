commercetools Launches, AgenticLift, a New Standalone Agentic Offering to Help Enterprises Accelerate Revenue Without Replatforming

commercetools introduces its first standalone agentic offering, giving enterprises a fast, low-risk path to participate in AI-driven shopping experiences without replatforming or disrupting existing commerce operations.

Enterprises can now connect homegrown or legacy systems to AI-powered discovery, carting, and checkout flows through commercetools AI Hub, enabling them to capture new revenue as shopping shifts into agent- and assistant-led channels.

Early enterprise interest spans retail, manufacturing, and distribution, with organizations seeking a practical way to modernize their stack, stay visible in AI shopping moments, and prepare for deeper agentic workflows that build toward long-term transformation.

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot become core discovery channels for shoppers, enterprise merchants are under pressure to stay visible, relevant, and transactable in these new environments. Yet many global businesses face decision paralysis as they balance legacy architectures, competing priorities, and the growing number of emerging AI standards, making it harder to activate agentic commerce quickly, even when they intend to modernize.

Today, commercetools, the leading digital commerce platform for global enterprises, announced AgenticLift, its first standalone agentic offering designed to help businesses capture revenue from AI-driven shopping – including those not currently on commercetools – without replacing their existing commerce stack.

Powered by the commercetools platform and built on its enterprise-grade foundation, AgenticLift gives companies a fast, low-friction way to integrate agent-powered discovery, cart building, and checkout flows into their existing systems. Enterprises can adopt agentic commerce now, while modernizing at their own pace.

"AI is reshaping where and how buying decisions happen," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Enterprises need a way to participate today instead of years from now. AgenticLift gives them a faster, more flexible path to capture new revenue and modernize their stack without disruption. It meets businesses where they are and helps them move forward with confidence."

With this launch, enterprises can now:

Activate agentic commerce even if they are note on commercetools today, adopting new AI-powered experiences without replatforming.

even if they are note on commercetools today, adopting new AI-powered experiences without replatforming. Convert AI-driven demand into revenue. Participate immediately in agentic shopping ecosystems including Google Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft CoPilot.

Participate immediately in agentic shopping ecosystems including Google Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft CoPilot. Modernize without replatforming. Layer agentic commerce capabilities on top of your existing commerce solution.

Layer agentic commerce capabilities on top of your existing commerce solution. Gain enterprise-level security and governance. Maintain full control over rules, policies, and compliance as AI channels grow.

Maintain full control over rules, policies, and compliance as AI channels grow. Accelerate time to value. Deploy agentic capabilities quickly, then expand into broader modernization over time.

"Enterprises want a practical, low-risk path into agentic commerce," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Product Officer, commercetools. "This offering lets them adopt AI-powered buying experiences, scale safely, and unlock measurable impact all without disrupting their operations or committing to a full replatform."

AgenticLift is powered by commercetools AI Hub, which provides secure, real-time access to the product and commerce data needed to operate across today's fast-changing AI ecosystem. Rather than forcing enterprises to navigate evolving standards or make long-term architectural bets, AI Hub offers a unified foundation that supports multiple agentic platforms as they emerge.

The launch builds on commercetools' continued leadership in enterprise agentic commerce, following its announced support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Stripe's Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and growing demand for solutions that connect enterprise data to AI systems reliably and safely.

To learn more about AgenticLift, visit https://commercetools.com/products/agenticlift

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE commercetools