commercetools Launches Composable Commerce Products on AWS Marketplace

MUNICH, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , a global commerce company and the market leader in composable commerce, today announced that its products are now available on AWS Marketplace. By leveraging commercetools on AWS, enterprises can extend functionality, make quicker decisions, and provide a more seamless and consistent experience for customers. commercetools Composable Commerce for B2C and B2B are available on AWS Marketplace now.

"In today's hyper-competitive, ever-changing environment, businesses need the power of choice in order to best create the experiences that their customers are looking for," said Blaine Trainor, Global Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, commercetools. "With commercetools' availability on AWS Marketplace, we're able to give our customers even greater flexibility and adaptability, which is essential for business growth and opportunities."

Benefits to commercetools customers include:

Streamlined procurement and deployment : customers can quickly find, buy, and deploy software directly from their AWS account, reducing procurement complexity and accelerating time to market.

: customers can quickly find, buy, and deploy software directly from their AWS account, reducing procurement complexity and accelerating time to market. Simplified billing and cost management : consolidated billing with AWS, making it easier to manage software expenses alongside other AWS services.

: consolidated billing with AWS, making it easier to manage software expenses alongside other AWS services. Enhanced security and compliance: all software offerings on AWS Marketplace undergo a security and compliance review by AWS, ensuring reduced risk of vulnerabilities and compliance issues while leveraging the robust infrastructure of AWS.

With its true composability –– proven by the cloud-native, component-based, and tech-agnostic required traits –– commercetools enables customers to innovate at scale and deliver distinct, unified commerce experiences. The availability of commercetools through the AWS Marketplace enables customers to streamline their commerce investments, and leverage the unmatched reliability and security of the AWS Cloud to meet their ecommerce needs.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

