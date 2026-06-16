commercetools Partners with Mirion Technologies on B2B Commerce AI Agent to Reduce Manual Order Processing and Accelerate Revenue

commercetools and Mirion Technologies form a co-design partnership to develop the next generation of AI-powered B2B commerce agents.

The B2B Intake Agent converts emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, and other unstructured requests into quotes and carts in minutes.

Agent helps enterprises reduce manual workload, improve productivity, and shorten quote-to-order timelines

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading autonomous commerce platform helping enterprises move faster, build smarter, and grow on their terms, today announced it has partnered with Mirion Technologies to launch a new AI-powered capability designed to turn unstructured customer order requests into ready-to-action quotes and carts.

Across the B2B sector, many sales and customer service teams still process quotes and orders coming from emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, and other offline formats. That often requires manual re-entry of product data, pricing, and quantities across multiple backend systems to the point that sales reps spend 70% of their time on administrative tasks, slowing sales response times, increasing costs, and creating friction for buyers.

The commercetools B2B Intake Agent, developed in collaboration with Mirion Technologies, addresses this challenge by ingesting customer requests across multiple formats, extracting relevant order details, and converting them into structured commerce objects aligned to the correct customer account, catalog, and pricing context.

What once took hours or days can now happen in minutes.

"Many B2B businesses have talented sales and service teams spending too much time translating incoming order requests instead of serving customers. We built this capability to apply AI where it creates immediate value inside real workflows. It helps teams move faster today, while giving businesses a practical foundation for more agentic commerce over time," said Shiri Mosenzon-Erez, Chief Product Officer at commercetools.

The B2B Intake Agent supports a wide range of common enterprise workflows, including:

Processing emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, CSV files and other incoming request formats

Automatically matches SKUs, quantities, and product details to catalog data

Routes requests to the correct business unit, customer account, and pricing structure

Generates draft quotes and carts directly from incoming requests

Can integrate with CRM and service platforms such as Zendesk through an API-first architecture

By reducing manual processing time, enterprises can improve productivity, lower operational costs, and respond to customers faster. That speed can have a direct impact on conversion rates, average order value, and customer retention, particularly in industries where orders are complex and response times matter.

"For manufacturers like Mirion, speed matters, but accuracy matters just as much. Many customer requests involve complex products, specific requirements, and workflows that cannot afford delays or errors. We see strong potential for AI to simplify order intake, improve responsiveness, and help our teams focus on solving customer needs," said Matthew Maddox, VP of Digital Commerce at Mirion.

The partnership with Mirion Technologies builds on commercetools' autonomous commerce vision, where AI systems increasingly make and execute operational decisions in real time within defined business rules. By co-designing with enterprise customers like Mirion, commercetools is ensuring these capabilities are shaped by real-world complexity and operational requirements, thereby helping enterprises reduce manual effort today while preparing for a future where AI increasingly operates commerce workflows independently.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading autonomous commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Built on a headless, API-first foundation, our modular and scalable technology brings together the intelligence and orchestration to power agentic shopping and autonomous operations — with the governance enterprises need to run agents with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to respond to changing business needs quickly — realizing new opportunities faster, meeting the evolving demands of their customers, and expanding across offline and online channels, regions, brands, and business models without compromise.

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SOURCE commercetools