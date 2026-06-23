commercetools Reduces Time To Launch Enterprise Digital Commerce From Months To Days With commercetools For Builders And Commerce Integration Layer

commercetools for Builders enables enterprises to create production-grade B2B and B2C commerce experiences within days on the same platform that powers some of the world's largest brands.

Commerce Integration Layer simplifies connections between commerce, content, search, promotions and tax systems, reducing integration complexity and lowering total cost of ownership.

Built on commercetools' API-native platform, Sphere, the new offerings accelerate time-to-value and support the next generation of autonomous commerce.

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in autonomous commerce, today announced commercetools for Builders and Commerce Integration Layer, designed to help enterprises launch modern B2B and B2C commerce experiences in days rather than months by dramatically reducing development and integration complexity.

For more than a decade, commercetools has powered some of the world's largest and most sophisticated enterprise commerce operations. A pioneer of headless commerce, the company redefined how modern commerce is built, enabling enterprises to break free from rigid monolithic platforms and accelerate innovation through API-native, composable architecture.

Today, commercetools is applying the same philosophy to the AI era, helping businesses move faster by simplifying how commerce experiences are built, integrated and deployed. Because commercetools' platform, Sphere, was built API-native from the start, AI development tools can interact with and build on the platform directly, making it a natural foundation for the next generation of AI-powered commerce development.

commercetools for Builders enables anyone who can describe what they want in natural language to create production-grade commerce experiences using Claude Code, v0, Cursor, and other AI development tools. Commerce Integration Layer simplifies the integration work that has historically slowed commerce projects by centralizing the process to connect to third-party systems.

"For years, enterprise commerce has required significant technical investment and long implementation cycles. We are removing that friction," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at commercetools. "The next generation of commerce experiences will be built and launched in a fraction of the time, starting with a prompt, not a project plan. This is the first step in a broader effort to collapse the time it takes to build, connect and launch enterprise commerce, from months of integration work toward a matter of weeks."

At its core, commercetools for Builders is a new AI-native way to build on the same commercetools infrastructure used by global enterprises. It combines skills libraries, implementation guidance, reusable prompts and AI-powered development workflows to help teams move from idea to production dramatically faster than traditional approaches.

commercetools for Builders is designed for a broad audience, including founders launching new ventures, product teams building prototypes and new concepts, developers and architects accelerating implementation timelines, agencies delivering client projects, and members of the growing AI-builder and vibe-coding communities.

Users can generate storefronts, configure catalogs, create checkout experiences and launch production-grade commerce sites, ranging from B2C storefronts to B2B ordering portals, all on the same enterprise-supported platform.

"AI is fundamentally changing how software is created," said Fernando Rojo, Head of v0 at Vercel. "By combining Vercel's AI-powered development experience with commercetools' enterprise-grade commerce capabilities, we're helping builders move from idea to production-ready commerce experiences at unprecedented speed."

Connecting Commerce Faster

While commercetools for Builders makes commerce faster to build, Commerce Integration Layer makes it faster to connect.

Wiring commerce platforms to search, content, promotions, tax, and other services is one of the most time-consuming parts of any implementation, and a major reason projects stretch across months. Development teams and systems integrators frequently rebuild similar integration logic across projects before delivering any customer-facing value.

Commerce Integration Layer simplifies that work through a single point of connection that centralizes integration logic so teams spend less time stitching systems together and focus on experiences that set them apart, getting to market faster and lowering total cost of ownership.

"AI has changed who gets to build enterprise commerce, and how fast," said Evan Klein, Founder and CEO of Zaelab, a commercetools partner and design collaborator for Commerce Integration Layer. "It is no longer about how many developers you have, it is about how quickly you can move from an idea to something live. We're already seeing implementation timelines compress dramatically as AI-native tools build on commercetools' API-first foundation."

The launch builds on commercetools' Autonomous Commerce vision, where AI increasingly participates not only in how commerce is operated, but also in how commerce systems are built, integrated and optimized.

By reducing the time and expertise required to launch enterprise commerce projects, commercetools is helping organizations move from idea to execution faster while preparing for a future where AI plays a larger role across the commerce lifecycle.

commercetools for Builders is available immediately through commercetools open documentation and developer resources. Commerce Integration Layer will be available later this year.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading autonomous commerce platform, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Built on a headless, API-native foundation, our modular and scalable technology brings together the intelligence and orchestration to power agentic shopping and autonomous operations — with the governance enterprises need to run agents with confidence.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables enterprises to respond to changing business needs quickly — realizing new opportunities faster, meeting the evolving demands of their customers, and expanding across offline and online channels, regions, brands, and business models without compromise.

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SOURCE commercetools