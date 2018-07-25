CommerceWest Bank Declares Cash Dividend Payment to Shareholders

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceWest Bank (OTCBB: CWBK) announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable October 12, 2018 to shareholders of record at September 14, 2018.

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including concierge services, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and cash management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Bank Contact



CommerceWest Bank



Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, CEO



Ms. Leeann M. Cochran, CFO



Telephone: (949) 251-6959



Facsimile: (949) 251-6957



E-mail: itjan@cwbk.com or lcochran@cwbk.com



Website: www.cwbk.com



