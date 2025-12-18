CommerceWest Bank Named as One of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") is honored to be recognized by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, as one of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions for 2026. This prestigious ranking highlights the Bank's commitment to exceptional client service, financial strength, and community impact.

CommerceWest Bank has been recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks,

Every year, Newsweek evaluates thousands of banks and credit unions nationwide using a rigorous methodology that incorporates financial benchmarks, independent customer satisfaction surveys, and analysis of millions of digital reviews. CommerceWest Bank's inclusion among the top 500 regional institutions reflects its consistent focus on delivering personalized banking solutions, service excellence, and a positive digital banking experience.

"Being named one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2026 by Newsweek is a tremendous honor," said Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman & CEO of CommerceWest Bank. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients, our disciplined financial stewardship, and our culture of innovation. I am incredible proud of our team and grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day."

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, CommerceWest Bank is dedicated to redefining banking for small and middle market businesses throughout California. The Bank delivers customized commercial banking solutions through a modern digital platform supported by a strategically selected team of experienced professionals. CommerceWest Bank offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treasury management, remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital and M&A financing, commercial real estate lending, SBA loans, and other tailored financial solutions.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE CommerceWest Bank