CommerceWest Bank Partnered with WHW, Formerly Known as Women Helping Women

"WHW is thrilled to continue to partner with CommerceWest Bank to assist local job seekers in their job search. Since 2012, Ivo Tjan and CommerceWest Bank have supported the organization in moving its mission forward, which is to provide the unemployed and underemployed the skills and resources they need to get and keep a good job," commented Janie Wolicki Best, CEO of WHW. She continued, "Just recently, CommerceWest Bank donated a warehouse full of handbags to WHW for job seekers. First impressions are a critical part of a successful job search and the donated handbags will help WHW job seekers make great ones."

Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO of CommerceWest Bank stated, "WHW had a need to help their clients make a good first impression during job interviews and CommerceWest Bank had the ability to donate over 20,000 handbags." He continued, "We are humbled that we had the ability to help low and moderate income individuals who seek assistance from WHW. Together we hope to provide them with a better future."

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank.

