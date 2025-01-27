Commercial & Residential Cleaning Services Market in US to grow by USD 37.8 Billion (2025-2029), boosted by multifamily dwellings, Report on AI's market impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The commercial and residential cleaning services market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 37.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of multifamily dwellings in US is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of strategic alliances. However, fluctuations in labor wages poses a challenge. Key market players include ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Bonus Building Care, Buildingstars, City Wide Cleaning Services, CleanNet USA Inc., Coit Services Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Handy, Harvard Maintenance, ISS AS, JAN PRO Franchising International Inc, Jani King International Inc., MaidPro, Neighborly Co., OFFICE PRIDE, Stratus Building Solutions, The Cleaning Authority LLC., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial And Residential Cleaning Services Market in US 2025-2029

Commercial And Residential Cleaning Services Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 37.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.,

Bonus Building Care, Buildingstars, City Wide

Cleaning Services, CleanNet USA Inc., Coit

Services Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Handy,

Harvard Maintenance, ISS AS, JAN PRO

Franchising International Inc, Jani King

International Inc., MaidPro, Neighborly Co.,

OFFICE PRIDE, Stratus Building Solutions, The

Cleaning Authority LLC., The ServiceMaster Co.

LLC, and Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Market Driver

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US is thriving, with a focus on trends like cleaning processes, hygiene, and health. Cleaning duties vary for residential properties and commercial facilities, including offices, cleanrooms, medical facilities, schools, commercial kitchens, and more. General cleaning and deep cleaning methods are common, while sanitizing and disinfection are crucial for sanitary requirements. Cleaning services use trained cleaners and specialized technology like electrostatic spray disinfection. Customer experience is key, with dependable and tailored services. Foreman Pro Cleaning and others offer industrial-grade equipment and green cleaning solutions. Bonded and insured companies prioritize the quality of cleaning, effectiveness, and client expectations. Layout differences and cleaning frequency impact cleaning intensity, while specialized equipment caters to unique cleaning needs. Cleaning standards and cleaning supplies are essential for both commercial and residential cleaning. The effectiveness of cleaning, cleanliness, and property damage prevention are top priorities. Hygienic conditions are crucial in healthcare facilities, schools, and commercial kitchens. Cleaning services must meet various sanitary requirements and adapt to different facility types.

The commercial and residential cleaning services market in the US is characterized by intense competition due to the presence of a large number of local and international vendors. To gain a competitive edge and retain market dominance, companies are developing innovative strategies. One such strategy is forming partnerships for business expansion and enhancing service offerings through new distribution channels. For instance, on March 4, 2024, ABM entered into a partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field to provide comprehensive janitorial services. This alliance allows ABM to expand its reach and cater to a larger customer base. Other vendors are also pursuing similar strategies to stay competitive in this dynamic market.

Market Challenges

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US faces various challenges in ensuring optimal cleanliness and hygiene. Cleaning processes for different facility types, such as offices, schools, medical facilities, and commercial kitchens, require specific cleaning techniques and methods. General and deep cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfection are essential for maintaining hygienic conditions. Cleaning duties for residential properties differ from industrial cleaning, requiring specialized equipment and tailored services. Customer experience is crucial, with trained cleaners using industrial-grade equipment and cleaning supplies to meet sanitary requirements and cleaning needs. Dependability, cleanliness, and effectiveness of cleaning are key expectations. Foreman Pro Cleaning offers bonded and insured services, adhering to cleaning standards and using eco-friendly, green cleaning methods. Layout differences and cleaning frequency impact cleaning intensity, with specialized technology like electrostatic spray disinfection ensuring thorough sanitization. Maintaining cleanliness in facilities like cleanrooms, healthcare facilities, and commercial kitchens is crucial for health and safety. Property damage and the quality of cleaning are significant concerns, with trained cleaners using household cleaning tools and following strict cleaning standards to prevent damage and ensure satisfaction.

The US commercial and residential cleaning services market experiences ongoing changes due to fluctuating labor wages. Underpayment of workers can negatively impact efficiency and complicate hiring and training processes. Factors contributing to increasing labor costs include labor supply-demand imbalance and government regulations on minimum wages. For instance, the US government regularly updates minimum wage requirements, which may result in increased base salaries or additional employee benefits, such as health insurance. These changes can present challenges for businesses in the cleaning services industry.

Segment Overview

This commercial and residential cleaning services market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Sector 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential Service Type 2.1 Janitorial services

2.2 Carpet and upholstery cleaning services

2.3 Outdoor areas

2.4 Others Technique 3.1 Traditional techniques

3.2 Eco-friendly techniques Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Commercial- The commercial segment of the cleaning services market in the US comprises various end-users, including hospitality establishments, spas and salons, food service industries, hospitals and healthcare centers, and institutions, as well as offices. The commercial segment is projected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for cleaning services from commercial office buildings and healthcare organizations. The healthcare sector's contribution to the market will be substantial due to mandatory government regulations for clean healthcare facilities and the need to prevent hospital-acquired infections. The hospitality sector, driven by hotel projects, is another significant contributor to the market's growth. The expanding services sector in the US, with its increasing GDP contribution, will lead to an increase in offices and commercial establishments, further fueling the demand for cleaning services.

Research Analysis

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US is a significant industry that prioritizes cleanliness, hygiene, and health. Cleaning processes vary from general cleaning and deep cleaning to sanitizing and disinfection. Commercial properties, such as offices and retail spaces, require specialized cleaning methods and equipment to maintain professional appearances and meet sanitary requirements. Residential properties also demand attention to detail and adherence to cleaning standards using the right cleaning supplies and techniques. Cleaning companies offer trained cleaners and specialized technology to cater to various facility types, including cleanrooms, medical facilities, and healthcare centers. Customer experience is crucial, and companies strive to provide top-notch services tailored to each client's cleaning needs. Foreman Pro Cleaning and other cleaning services ensure that their cleaning services meet the highest standards, ensuring a healthy and clean environment for all. Cleaning duties encompass various methods and techniques, such as industrial cleaning, vacuuming, dusting, mopping, and window cleaning. Deep cleaning and sanitizing are essential for maintaining a healthy environment, while disinfection is crucial in medical facilities and healthcare centers to prevent the spread of diseases. Cleaning equipment includes vacuums, mops, scrubbers, and specialized machinery used for industrial cleaning. Cleaning supplies include detergents, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and other essential tools for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Adhering to cleaning standards and utilizing the latest cleaning technologies ensures a cleaner, healthier, and more productive environment for all.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US is a vital industry that prioritizes cleanliness, hygiene, and health. General cleaning duties include vacuuming, dusting, mopping, and trash removal. Deep cleaning involves specialized techniques such as electrostatic spray disinfection and sanitization for industrial facilities, medical facilities, schools, offices, and commercial kitchens. Residential properties require different cleaning methods, focusing on household cleaning tools and green cleaning practices. Cleaning processes must adhere to high standards and customer expectations. Trained cleaners use industrial-grade equipment and cleaning supplies to ensure dependability, cleanliness, and effectiveness. Hygienic conditions are essential for facilities like healthcare facilities, cleanrooms, and commercial kitchens, requiring specialized technology and sanitizing methods. The frequency and intensity of cleaning vary based on the facility type and sanitary requirements. Tailored services cater to client expectations, ensuring bonded and insured cleaners maintain the quality of cleaning without causing property damage. Cleaning needs can differ significantly between commercial and residential properties, making it crucial to understand the layout differences and adapt accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Sector

Commercial



Residential

Service Type

Janitorial Services



Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Services



Outdoor Areas



Others

Technique

Traditional Techniques



Eco-friendly Techniques

Geography

North America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

